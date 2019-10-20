ITHACA — Playing at legendary Butterfield Field can be a daunting task for any visiting team. The Hobart football team learned that the hard way as the Statesmen were blanked by No. 9 Ithaca Saturday afternoon by a score of 34-0.
After a scoreless first quarter, it was all about the Bombers (6-0, 3-0). Senior quarterback Joe Germinerio connected with wideout Andrew Vito for a 35-yard touchdown pass. Germinerio finished the day going 27-for-37 through the air with 337 yards and three passing touchdowns. He was also the team’s leading rushing with 53 yards on 10 carries. Vito caught eight passes for 106 yards.
Senior wideout Will Gladney also torched the Hobart secondary as he hauled in six passes for 111 yards and two scores, which helped the home team claim a 14-0 halftime lead.
Ithaca’s ground game started chewing up yards in the second half as sophomore running back Donte Garcia scored from 11 yards out. Sophomore kicker Nicholas Bahamonde made it 24-0 after he split the uprights from 32-yards out. Bahamonde also connected from 30-yards out with nine minutes left in the contest.
Hobart (5-2, 1-2) was highlighted with its senior leadership. Quarterback Ryan Hofmann was 16-of-27 through the air with 126 yards, while running back Brian Haeffner amassed 56-yards on 12 carries. Sophomore inside linebacker Dante Kimbrough led the defensive charge with 12 tackles, while senior outside linebacker David McCarthy chipped in with nine tackles in the losing effort.
The Statesmen will have a much needed bye week this week. They will look to bounce back Nov. 2 when they host Liberty League foe Saint Lawrence University. Kickoff is slated for noon.