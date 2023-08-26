GENEVA — Hobart College head football coach Kevin DeWall recently announced changes to his coaching staff ahead of the 2023 season.
Part-time offensive line coach and 2018 grad Liam Murphy joined the staff full-time and will also serve as the team’s community engagement coordinator. Veteran coach Jacob Lees was added to guide outside linebackers while also serving as the Colleges’ director of recreation, intramurals and fitness. Two-time Hobart team captain and 2022 grad Mike Zaccone begins his coaching career mentoring the tight ends.
As community engagement coordinator, Murphy will oversee the team’s service projects, including the highly successful Tackles and Touchdowns Game, which supports Ability Partners Foundation. During his time at Hobart, Murphy helped the Statesmen post a 35-9 record in four seasons, including the 2014 team’s 12-1 run to the NCAA quarterfinals.
Lees is a familiar name in Liberty League circles, bringing more than a decade of coaching experience in the conference to the Boswell Field sideline. He joins the Statesmen following three seasons as the defensive coordinator at St. Lawrence. His 2021 Saints led the Liberty League against the run (94.8 yds/g) and ranked second in sacks (22) and third in defensive pass efficiency (104.1).
Lees has also spent a decade on the coaching staff at Rochester, including five as defensive coordinator. He directed the development of 24 All-Liberty League picks, one Academic All-American, and one AFCA All-American. He has also coached at Buffalo State, Hamilton and Utica.
Hobart is coming off a 7-4 season in 2022 that saw the Statesmen earn their third consecutive bowl bid. Hobart is set to open its 129th season at Alfred on Sept. 1.