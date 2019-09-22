GENEVA — An emotional roller-coaster is an understatement when describing Hobart’s gridiron triumph Saturday against Rowan.
Out the 60 minutes played at David J. Urick Stadium at Boswell Field, Hobart led only once — as time ran out — in escaping with a 20-17 victory to remain undefeated through three games.
All-American kicker Kyle Hackett booted a 28-field goal as time expired.
“I’m proud of the team, and I said that afterwards,” head coach Kevin DeWall stated. “The resiliency that we have, that’s what gave us a chance to stay in it. The defense played lights out.”
The visiting Profs (0-3) had allowed 73 points in their first two games. On Saturday, they held Hobart to three first-half points.
Rowan’s defense tested Hobart’s young offensive line, pressuring quarterback Ryan Hoffman often. After back-to-back three-and-outs to begin the game, Hobart finally created some momentum with three straight completions. That positive step was met with an untimely holding penalty, followed by one of several bad snaps on the day that forced a turnover on downs on fourth-and-6.
The story of the first half for Hobart was bad snaps, overthrown and underthrown balls, and a nonexistent run game.
On Hobart’s fifth drive of the opening 30 minutes, a high snap forced punter John DelliSanti to chase the ball and cover it on his own 7-yard line. Rowan punched in a touchdown to take a 10-0 lead with 2:28 left in the half.
Hoffman countered by leading the offense on a 52-yard drive, capped by Hackett’s 34-yard field goal that drew the home team within a touchdown at the half.
The third quarter began with the Statesmen forcing a turnover on downs after junior defensive tackle Isaiah Boone nearly sacked Profs quarterback Mike Husni.
“Coming in we knew (Husni) wanted to run the ball a lot,” Statesmen linebacker David McCarthy stated. “We knew he was a run-first, pass-second quarterback, so we just played that.”
Right when the momentum felt like it was shifting in Hobart’s favor, Hoffman’s first pass attempt of the half was intercepted. One play later, Elijah Rehm took it 39 yards to the end zone, giving Rowan a 14-point advantage with 11:22 left in the third quarter.
Hobart did not allow Rowan to do much of anything the rest of the way, and that effort was vital in turning the game around.
With their backs against the wall, Hoffman took control and stepped up. On third-and-15 on the ensuing drive, Hoffman threw a screen pass to senior tight end AJ Perlino that turned into a 32-yard touchdown.
Hoffman tied a Hobart record for most pass attempts in a game with 59, finishing with 380 yards through the air.
“Being a quarterback, you have to play the next play. You can’t look behind you,” Hoffman said. “Coach DeWall had a great game plan, and I trusted him that no matter what happened, he was going to have the next play ready to go.”
On Hobart’s seventh drive of the second half, Hoffman recovered a low snap to fling a gorgeous spiral to Mike Giacobbe, who nearly jumped over his defender, caught the ball and took off as soon as he hit the ground for a 47-yard touchdown. Hackett’s extra point tied the game with under 5 minutes left to play.
Rowan took over with great field position, at its own 40, and began running the ball to try and chew up clock. It backfired.
On first-and-10, the Profs gave the ball to running back Messiah Divine, who ran 5 yards before being walloped by junior cornerback Jared Leake, who forced a fumble that was recovered by Hobart’s Andrew Koonz at the Hobart 40.
With 45 seconds left, Hoffman threw another beautiful pass, this one to Ray Conley for 31 yards that put the Statesmen at Rowan’s 10-yard line. After a kneel-down by Hoffman, DeWall called timeout with 3.4 seconds remaining.
Enter Hackett. The junior, already the most decorated kicker in school history and arguably the best in all of Division III, drilled the game-winning field goal in spite of Rowan using its last timeout in an effort to rattle him.
“It happened a couple times last year when they tried to ice me, but I am confident,” Hackett said.
Despite 60 minutes of swirling emotions, DeWall almost breathed a sigh of relief at the game’s most tense moment. He knew Hackett would win the game.
“We still had to get in field goal range, but having Kyle as a very reliable kicker ... we felt pretty good that he was going to come through,” DeWall said.