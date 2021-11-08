GENEVA — The Hobart Statesmen entered Saturday afternoon’s game knowing they had been mathematically eliminated from a chance at a Liberty League championship, but an at-large bid for the NCAA Division III tournament was still an outside chance.
On Senior Day, Hobart hosted winless Buffalo State in front of a big crowd on a gorgeous fall afternoon.
The Statesmen surrendered an opening drive touchdown to the Bengals, but responded with a 45-21 rout in the final regular-season game at Boswell Field.
“They went right down and scored,” Hobart head coach Kevin DeWall said on the start of the game. “That wasn’t us taking them lightly, it was just a good drive that they put together. Good job by Buff State, answered 7-0. We thought if we could get things back and we put together three or four possessions in a row of scoring points which was then good to get that lead towards our defense.”
The main weapon in getting control of things was junior running back Tim Denham Jr. who led Hobart with 20 carries for 215 yards and three touchdowns.
“We stayed resilient,” Denham said. “We knew that they were going to be ready to play early. But, we stayed tough. We stayed focused on the game plan. We trust our defense, we believe in our defense. They went down but we knew that they were going to have our backs, just like that we have theirs, so it was great.”
Prior to the game, 23 seniors were honored for their contributions to the Statesmen program.
“Today was great because it was a combination of two different senior classes,” DeWall said. “We have a couple guys that came back for their fifth year and also the handful of seniors that are true seniors this year.
“This group has been the leadership group that has kept us through these last two years. When we weren’t having a season last year, it was a lot of these guys who were driving the engine just making sure that the guys stayed focus and working for that next opportunity when we had a chance to compete. Collectively, you look at offense, defense, special teams, these guys were making significant contributions to us. As I told them it’s bittersweet, I like Senior Day because I like to honor and recognize those guys but I’m just not ready to let them go out the door yet.”
Buffalo State (0-9, 0-5) fooled everybody on that first drive in the Hobart red zone.
After a fake handoff to the running back, the Bengals quarterback jogged into the Statesmen end zone untouched near the right pylon to put Hobart in a 7-0 hole just over three minutes into the game.
Hobart (7-2, 3-2) woke up, though, and answered on its first drive.
The Statesmen did have a third-and-5 but Denham provided a look at what was to come by running up the gut for their first first down of the game.
After Denham and David Krewson ran the ball to the Bengals’ side of the field, Krewson tied the game up 7-7 going wide right for a 24-yard rushing touchdown.
After a Buffalo State punt from their own end zone on their next drive, Hobart had great field position starting at the Bengals 31-yard line.
It took only Hobart two plays on their next drive to give them their first lead of the game. Krewson connected with junior running back Rayshawn Boswell for 27-yard gain down to the Buffalo State 4-yard line. Next play, Boswell ran left into the end zone to put his Statesmen up 14-7 with 5:53 to go in the first quarter.
Boswell finished with eight carries for 89 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 36 yards.
The Statesmen offensive line was phenomenal all game long and it showed on multiple occasions in the second quarter. 9:10 remained in the second quarter, when Boswell from the wildcat ran up the middle from left to right for a 10-yard touchdown to extend the Hobart lead to 21-7.
Later in the quarter, Denham rushed up the middle for an almost untouched 26-yard touchdown to give Hobart a 28-7 halftime lead.
Denham added a couple more big plays in the second half — 36-yard and 19-yard touchdowns — to extend the Statesmen lead even more.
“Just staying patient and just following my line, I love my line,” Denham said on his success. “Me and (Rayshawn Boswell) are just a one-two punch. Just going back and forth, keeping everybody fresh. Our line just keeping everything open and poised. Just being beasts up front was great.”
Hobart finishes its regular season at 5-0 at home. They haven’t lost a game on Boswell Field in over three years almost to the date.
The Statesmen will finish up their 2021 regular season when they head to play the University of Rochester Saturday at noon.
“We’re going to enjoy this victory,” DeWall said on preparing for Rochester. “We’re going to regroup. We’ll go on the road and try to get that next victory to get to 1-0 (for next week). If, we finish strong enough, see if we can potentially earn the opportunity for a postseason game. We’ve lost a couple close games, we’ve tried to respond each time. Being process driven is not about the results but our next performance. I think our guys were excited to compete today and my hunch is that we’ll be excited to compete next week.”
“This season has been ups and downs,” Denham said. “A lot of people and I have stepped up as leaders this year being linked to the leadership console. It’s been up and down but we have just been keeping our heads up, keep going and keeping our composure. Just staying positive and just playing for each other.”