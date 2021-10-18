GENEVA — The Hobart football team was coming off a bye, which followed its first loss of the season two weeks ago at always-tough Ithaca.
Neither the schedule nor the weather got any better Saturday as the Statesmen not only hosted the undefeated and No. 23-ranked Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Engineers but also battled them in a hard rain that fell sideways at times.
The game conditions made it tough for both sides on Boswell Field yet Hobart rode a few key defensive plays to overcome the weather and the Engineers, handing RPI its first loss, 10-9.
“Our guys were hungry after the setback two weeks ago,” Hobart coach Kevin DeWall said after the win. “Sometimes the bye hurts you because you want to get back out there and play again. I thought we did a really good job getting some rest for some of our guys, we got a couple of guys back. At the same time, the preparation for an undefeated RPI team was really good on their part. Tribute to our upperclassmen on both sides of the ball, they made sure that our guys were focused not having a setback that can last for two weeks. We put that behind us and put the focus on RPI. It wasn’t the prettiest of games but it was a hard-fought win.”
The first key defensive play occurred in the third quarter with 5:14 left and Hobart up 10-3. RPI went for it on a 4th-and-7 from the Statesmen 12-yard line. The Engineers attempted a pass in the left corner of the end zone but Hobart senior defensive back Jared Leake was there for the interception.
The score was still 10-3 with about 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter, and RPI had a 1st-and-goal opportunity at the Hobart 5-yard line. Two running plays didn’t gain any ground, making it 3rd-and-goal. After offsetting pass interference penalties, the replayed third down led to a big hit by Leake after a screen pass off to the left side of the Statesmen end zone, keeping the Engineers at bay.
The music was rocking, everybody put their umbrellas away after the rain finally stopped and the crowd was amped for the 4th-and-goal play from the Hobart 4-yard line. RPI connected on a TD pass to the left corner of the end zone, cutting it to 10-9.
Extra points can be tricky on a wet turf that never got a chance to dry all afternoon long. After a long developing snap by RPI, Leake and a bunch of Statesmen rushed the point-after and senior linebacker Emmett Forde got a hand on the kick, blocking it to preserve the one-point lead for Hobart.
RPI (6-1, 2-1) got the ball back one more time but with only one timeout, just 1:06 to play and a starting point of Hobart’s 20-yard-line, the Engineers’ chances weren’t great. Two plays into that drive, those chances were over as an Engineers pass went right into the hands of Hobart senior linebacker Bryan Aguilar to seal the win.
“Our defense played great all game long,” DeWall said. “The couple of scores that RPI had were on short fields. Special teams and offense gave them short fields. We have to do a better job there. But, I thought our defense was resilient, they set the tone. We have to clean up some things in terms of the special teams plays. On offense, just a couple of those negative plays that killed some drives for us. Our defense has been playing well all season long and stepped up big today.”
It was an amazing in a game that included multiple muffed punts and bad snaps, though both sides were able to connect on field goals in sloppy weather.
Hobart was unable to get its passing game going, but the running game paced the offense. Junior running back Rayshawn Boswell led the Statesmen with 153 rushing yards on 18 carries headlined by his almost untouched 49-yard rushing touchdown late in the first quarter.
Hobart (5-1, 1-1) picked up its first win in Liberty League play and now prepare to host St. Lawrence Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. for another tough league test.
“We’re taking it a week-by-week approach,” DeWall said. “We’re 1-0 this week and we’re going to enjoy tonight, put our focus on our next opponent. We’ll have St. Lawrence coming in here next week and we’ll get our focus on a good St. Lawrence team.”