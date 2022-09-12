MORRISVILLE — The Hobart Statesmen football team was hoping to put up a great performance in their first road game of the season after their dominating season-opening victory over Alfred University.

An ugly second quarter put the Statesmen in a hole they could not get out of as they fell 24-13 at Morrisville State.

Hobart was outscored 21-3 in the second quarter after both sides were held scoreless in the opening quarter.

It was a 18-point deficit that the Statesmen just couldn’t figure out despite not quitting in the second half.

Junior running back Tim Denham Jr. led the Statesmen on the ground on Saturday with 17 carries for 88 yards.

Sophomore quarterback Johnny Colombi went 12-for-24 passing in the game with one touchdown and one interception.

It was sophomore wide receiver Peyton Cayea who caught the lone touchdown of the game for the Statesmen. Cayea finished with two catches for 27 yards.

Junior wide receiver Chris Bartosic led Hobart with seven catches on 112 yards receiving.

This was a loss that affects Hobart’s overall record but it doesn’t hurt their chances for the Liberty League championship in 2022.

The Statesmen (1-1) look to rebound in their next game which will be on Boswell Field when they welcome St. John Fisher University on Saturday afternoon. Kick-off expected at 1 p.m.