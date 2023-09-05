ALFRED — Hobart football started its 129th season off with a sturdy win on the road at Alfred university on Friday night. The Statesmen took a quarter or two to get its legs churning but eventually took a 24-0 lead and cruised to a 31-9 over the Saxons.
The Statesmen offense piled up 331 total yards, 217 of which came on the ground. With the win, the program won its fourth straight season-opener.
Senior running back Rayshawn Boswell averaged 6.4 yards per carry, finishing the game with 96 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Classmate Tim Denham Jr. added 76 yards rushing and a touchdown. Both backs caught two passes with Denham gaining 21 yards and Boswell 17.
Junior quarterback Johnny Colombi completed 13-of-26 passes for 114 yards. Junior wide receiver Rane Daramola posted team-highs with four catches for 37 yards.
On defense, linebackers Peterson Monexant and Anthony Romano led the Statesmen. Monexant posted a team-high 10 tackles, including 1.5 sacks. Romano added nine tackles.
“It was a strong start for the team as we played with great effort tonight,” head coach Kevin DeWall said. “We have plenty to clean up as we watch the video in regard to our execution and with penalties, but I believe we can build on the strong effort moving forward.”