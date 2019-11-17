ROCHESTER — If the Hobart football team harbored any hopes of playing past this week, they had one simple task: beat Rochester.
The Statesmen did just that Saturday, and in convincing fashion, steamrolling the Yellowjackets 51-20 at Fauver Stadium.
Freshman running back Tim Denham Jr. scored the game’s first two touchdowns, from 47 and 4 yards. Denham finished the contest with 89 yards on 11 attempts.
Hobart (8-2, 4-2), which will learn its postseason fate this afternoon, rattled off second-quarter 27 points. Junior outside linebacker Emmett Forde capitalized on a fumble to deliver a 19-yard scoop and score. Forde led the defensive charge with seven solo tackles.
Freshman running back Rayshawn Boswell produced a 10-yard TD run and a 98-yard kickoff-return score in the third quarter.
Junior kicker Kyle Hackett connected on two of his three field goals in the second quarter to give the visitors a 34-0 lead. Hackett was successful from 19 and 23 yards.
Senior wideout Jake Catalioto hauled in a 42-yard touchdown pass from classmate Ryan Hofmann at the 12:52 mark of the third quarter. Catalioto finished with six receptions for 107 yards, while Hofmann was 20-for-29 through the air for 234 yards.
Rochester responded with two straight scoring drives as freshman quarterback Derek Bufano hit wideouts Aaron Whittey and Tyler Tanen on 24- and 25-yard touchdowns. Bufano hit Tanen for a 23-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter.
Senior outside linebacker David McCarthy added seven tackles for the Statesmen.