GENEVA — As the seasons pass, room at the top of the Liberty League football conference gets passed around. Ithaca, Union, RPI and St. Lawrence all have won the league title at least once since 2016. Hobart split the conference championship with St. Lawrence in 2016 but has not had the title to itself since Ali Marpet’s final season in 2014.
For that to change, Hobart football team No. 129 cannot flinch. Conference rivals are too opportunistic and the Liberty League is becoming one of the most competitive conferences in Division III.
Head coach Kevin DeWall knows this year’s team is capable. The work that began in training camp is focused on reaching that championship ceiling once again.
“Things have been going in a positive direction,” DeWall said of the preseason. “I think we all left with a chip on our shoulder in terms of how the season finished last year. We’re hungry, we had a great winter and spring; add in a strong recruiting class and we’re excited about the potential but it’s all about what you put into action.”
For the Statesmen to hoist their 11th conference title, the work ethic, drive and other non-tangibles need to be at the frontlines. But also, DeWall also knows that a championship does not come without a dose of luck, and in 2022, the Statesmen’s injury misfortune was about as bad as it gets.
“The winner of our conference does well in the national playoffs,” DeWall said. “Last year, there was a difference in our offensive production and how we could attack teams because of the injuries. Coming out of the first game, our top three running backs were injured. Those injuries festered and it wasn’t until the tail end of the year where those guys started to get back.”
Since five-year quarterback David Krewson completed his graduate season, a point of camp competition thus far has been at the QB position. It looks like junior Johnny Colombi has won the starting job.
“Johnny Colombi — the rising junior who did well last year in the moments he had — had a really good spring and he has come in and has showed that he knows it better than the other quarterbacks at this point,” DeWall said. “He’s looked sharp at this point ... We are extremely young at that position and the younger guys are talented, hungry, poised and competitive, but the price tag of experience at that position is significant.”
Returning All-Liberty League running backs Raeshawn Boswell and Tim Denham Jr. will be focal points of the offense. The pair was best on the team in scoring with a combined 21 touchdowns and 128 points. Boswell paced the team in the running game with 783 yards (71.2 per game), ranking fifth in the conference, while Denham paced the team with 155 carries for 722 yards. He tied for a league-high 10 rushing touchdowns and his 12 overall were second in the league.
In 2021, Boswell and Denham Jr. were the workhorses that led the team to the eighth-best running season in program history with 2,600 yards.
“Raeshawn and Tim provide significant experience; Tim serves as a captain, Rae’s been on our leadership and pride council,” DeWall said. “Both of those guys have the ability to be impact players, and not just because they can do good things with the ball in their hands, but they’re great blockers, versatile and lead. They are going to have a prominent role on our offense.”
DeWall notes that the two youngest positions on paper will be offensive line and tight ends. That’s where Boswell and Denham Jr.’s abilities will be at the forefront. They can both block and catch, and if they can act as an additional lineman or tight end on the field, DeWall’s toolbelt will be all the more multifaceted.
The wide receiver core, which was young in 2022, is more experienced coming into 2023 and DeWall expects that opponents’ defenses will be forced to spread out and not just hone in on the running backs.
On the defensive side, Waterloo grad Joel Kraft looks to have a bigger role for defensive coordinator Michael Green. Kraft played in all 11 games in 2022 and could be a major disruptor from the end positions.
Joining him will be an array of veterans with eight returning starters including All-Liberty League First-Team selections linebacker Anthony Romano and defensive lineman Alex Karpawich.
Romano led Hobart with 88 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss in 11 games while ranking second in sacks with 3.5 in 2022. In the Liberty League, he was second in solo tackles (46), fourth in total tackles, and fifth in tackles per game (8.0).
Karpawich played in 10 games last season, recording 45 tackles, a team-high 11 tackles for loss, and four sacks.
Romano and Karpawich will be joined in the backfield by teammates Jaimen Bliss (46 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles) and Peterson Monexant (66 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 4 sacks), who both played in all 11 games last season. Offensively
“I think defense will be our strong point early and often,” DeWall said. “Our linebacker crew coming back has a ton of leadership and those guys are going to play well. Anthony Romano comes back as one of our most decorated players at inside linebacker. And, he’s better than he was last year.”
All in all, the 129th Hobart football team has the talent and experience it typically does. Whether DeWall, his coaching staff and the players can brew a concoction of hunger, drive, tenacity and bit of luck sprinkled in will make all the difference as the team attempts to claim an 11th Liberty League conference crown.