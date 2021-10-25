GENEVA — It took the entire third quarter and six minutes of the fourth for St. Lawrence University to tie the Hobart Statesmen at 10-10. It took them just over six more minutes to take a 13-10 lead.
Suddenly, Hobart snapped into shape. Fueled by a 36-yard screen pass to Rayshawn Boswell, the Statesmen stormed down the field, scored a touchdown and held on to win 17-13, all in the final three minutes.
“We didn’t play very well for all 60 minutes,” Hobart head coach Kevin DeWall said after the game. “We had some really good moments and we had some really bad moments in between. We gave up the lead
By their own standards, the Statesmen should not have been on the verge of giving St. Lawrence its first win at Hobart since 1990. It was make-or-break time for Hobart with 2:40 left in the game.
With all the momentum on the side of the Saints, the Statesmen (6-1, 2-1) faced a fourth-and-3 on the 50-yard line. Boswell — who was a game-time decision — secured the game-saving first down with 4 yards. Boswell ended with 121 yards rushing, two touchdowns and 32 yards receiving.
On the ensuing first-and-10, the Saints (3-4, 0-3) sent an all-out blitz at quarterback David Krewson. Hobart countered with a brilliant play call and execution.
Krewson stayed strong in the pocket and dumped it off to Boswell, who had plenty of blockers and room to run. Boswell dipped, sprinted and evaded nearly every St. Lawrence tackler and ended the 36-yard run at the 10-yard line with exactly 1 minute remaining.
“Coach DeWall called that play knowing what kind of scenario we were going to get in that situation,” Krewson said. “We called that play to get Rayshawn out in open space and get a couple blockers.”
“I think we had some plays earlier that we didn’t execute,” DeWall said. “The good thing with the screen play was we were able to get our offensive line out there. We executed the play and as soon as we get the ball in Rayshawn’s hands, he was able to give us a better play to get us down in the (red) zone.”
On second-and-goal, Krewson snapped the ball and fired a back-shoulder pass to Alex LaBella, who reeled it in while falling for the game-winning touchdown with 45 seconds remaining.
“It was the same route on both sides and I liked the leverage to the (left) side,” Krewson said of the game-winning play. “Alex ran a perfect route and I just had to throw him open.”
Emmett Forde and the Statesmen defense had to stop one final St. Lawrence play at the Hobart 41-yard line. The Saints sent everyone to the end zone, and while Lawther was looking downfield, Forde screamed past the offensive line and hit Lawther as he threw the ball.
Just like that, the Statesmen escaped their own Boswell Field with a win.
“We knew they were going for the end zone,” Forde said of the final play of the game. “We just know we can’t go offsides, no late hits, nothing like that. But at the same time (we have) to be aggressive, be ready to go make a play and be there at the end. That’s kind of we did and we got there a little bit late — (Lawther) got the ball off — we’d like to get there a bit sooner but happy to get out with a win.”
The Statesmen played like themselves in the first half. They dominated every statistical category, committed just three penalties and held St. Lawrence to just two first downs.
On St. Lawrence’s first drive of the game, starting quarterback Tyler Grochot tucked and ran into a Hobart defensive wall. Grochot put his head down and was popped by multiple defenders. Grochot instantly went down with a scary injury and would not return to the game. All of the sudden, the quarterback Hobart had prepared for was out and a new quarterback, Daniel Lawther, in.
“Credit to their quarterback that came in,” Forde said of Lawther. “He was getting rid of the ball quickly, he was getting out of the pocket and was a quick player himself.”
Lawther took a while to get comfortable in the pocket, but he found his rhythm in the second half to the near demise of the Statesmen. Lawther went 3-for-8 in the third quarter and then 10-for-13 passing with 105 yards in the fourth quarter.
Though DeWall and all the players would have never wanted to put themselves in the position of playing catch-up in the final minutes of the game, they won’t discount the adversity of fighting to achieve a gutsy win.
“We take full opportunity and appreciate a chance to compete and get a hard-fought win,” DeWall said. “Hopefully we can grow from that.”