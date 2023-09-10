GENEVA — Hobart football’s home opener was exciting, dominated by their defense and filled with a strong disdain for their opponents.
Defense set the table for the offense and even with a few too many personal foul calls, Hobart’s five turnovers fueled a 27-10 win over Morrisville State College on Saturday.
Rayshawn Boswell led the Statesmen on offense with 147 yards rushing on 20 carries with two touchdowns. On defense, junior captain Jaimen Bliss secured two picks and four tackles while Joe McCoy and Mike McGhee each got one interception. Senior linebacker Anthony Romano racked up eight tackles and sealed the game with a massive sack in the fourth quarter.
“I thought the defense came out hard like we planned,” Bliss said. “We wanted to show up quick and put force on them fast to show what type of mentality we’re coming at them with. Three turnovers the first three drives picked us up.”
It was a dream start for Hobart’s defense, which forced three turnovers on the Mustangs’ first three drives of the game. An interception by Bliss was answered by fumble recovered by Mike McGhee, who then secured the Statesmen’s second pick of the day on the third drive.
Hobart’s defense honed in on Mustang quarterback Steven Frerichs, who threw the ball 31 times on nine drives throughout the game. Bliss and the defense quickly caught on to the reads of Frerichs and between the pressure from the defensive line and reads from the secondary, the Statesmen defense feasted all day on both the poor and quality passes from Frerichs.
“Their quarterback is solid and usually takes really good care of the football,” DeWall said of Frerichs. “So credit to our defense for forcing takeaways and giving short fields to our offense so we could capitalize early.”
“Oh my God, they gave us tremendous energy,” Boswell said of the defense. “Having a defense like that to piggyback off of is tremendous because if it takes us time to pick up offense, our defense is there and getting stops and giving us energy, which is the most important thing. Energy kills everything and their energy elevated us as a whole.”
With the defense was firing on all cylinders from the start, Hobart’s offense had solid field position to work with, but it took until the second quarter for Boswell and crew to find top gear. Leading 13-0 after the first quarter, the Mustangs got on the board with a field goal. On their fifth possession of the half, Hobart took to the ground and chipped their way downfield in a nine-minute, 75-yards yard drive to the end zone.
“(Morrisville) was staying with two high safeties and giving us the run,” DeWall said. “I thought the young offensive line grew throughout the game and our running backs have showed they can be physical and finish it forward.”
“I feel like the game went great,” Boswell said. “147 yards is not and individual effort, it’s the offensive line and team as a whole. Our team chemistry is going for us right now.”
Morrisville took the ball with 3:32 left in the half and three straight slant passes picked up big yards for the Mustangs who found themselves in Hobart’s end. In the next seven players, each team racked up multiple penalties; illegal formation, unsportsmanlike conduct, personal fouls and illegal men downfield plagued the end of the half. Things still ended in Hobart’s favor as in the final 12 seconds of the half, Frerichs threw his third interception of the day, picked off by Bliss who sent his team into the locker room with a 20-3 lead at the half.
“For me, it was reading the tight end and seeing what he was doing,” Bliss said. “We disguise a lot of pressure and I think that really made the difference.”
The score remained the same in the third quarter but the Mustangs were in the midst of their best drive of the day when the fourth quarter started. Hobart’s defense held up well, but penalties left the door open for Morrisville who scored their lone touchdown of the game, bring the score to 20-10 with 10:03 left in the game.
Hobart’s offense responded with a 12-play, 77-yard drive that ended in a touchdown, but not before massive fireworks.
On a run play by Boswell that ended out of bounds, an extra shove from Hobart and subsequent punch from a Mustang led to a near-brawl that ended with both teams receiving unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and multiple ejections.
Following a long discussion by the officials, the ball stayed in the red zone for Hobart and Boswell finished off the drive with a 4-yard touchdown and his second of the day.
The touchdown essentially ended any Mustang hopes and Hobart’s defense cooled down and closed out a home debut win.