GENEVA — The Hobart football team headed into the locker room at halftime with a 10-0 lead over Morrisville State. The Statesmen had a few solid offensive drives, a turnover that led to a score and the defense gave the Mustangs little to work with, but the offense didn’t seem like it was clicking quite yet.
The Statesmen took the field in the second half and within seven minutes, they were up 24-0 and the defense looked even better. By game’s end, the Statesmen dominated every area of the field for a 41-0 victory, their first at David J. Urick Stadium since Nov. 9, 2019.
“Obviously it felt great being at home,” Hobart head coach Kevin DeWall said after the game. “Great crowd, great turnout for our family and friends. I thought the defense set the tone early on and then the special teams and the offense followed their lead. We ended up being in a situation where we were able to set the tone for the standard that we want to play.”
In the second quarter, the Statesmen lost their captain and leading tackler Emmett Forde to a right arm injury. With an integral part of their defense gone, Hobart senior CJ Calero and others stepped up and put on an all-time defensive showing.
Led by Calero with eight tackles, the Statesmen defense kept the Mustangs to just 44 total offensive yards in the second half, allowed just two first downs and forced a three-and-out on six out of Morrisville’s seven second-half drives.
“We did a great job flying to the ball,” Calero said after the game. “Coaches did a great job preparing us all week and the scouts gave us great looks. We were just really prepared coming into the game. It was great.
“Seeing Emmett go down, obviously it sucks. I know how he feels. But during the game it’s next man up, we know everyone on our team is prepared to do what they need to do,” Calero said.
Coming out of the tunnel for the second half, the Statesmen’s 10-0 lead was more than doubled in the blink of an eye. On Hobart’s first drive of the second half, quarterback David Krewson faced a 3rd-and-16 on the Morrisville 30-yard line. In the first half, Statesmen receivers dropped five catchable passes. That would not be the case in the second half as Krewson zipped a pass over the middle to Joe Miller-Labor for a 25-yard gain and set up a walk-in touchdown for running back Tim Denham Jr.who gave the Statesmen a 17-0 lead.
“Our offensive line did a heck of a job today,” running back Rayshawn Boswell said after the game. “Blocking, opening up lanes for all of us. What pushed us forward today was our team chemistry and how much effort we put into practice. Team chemistry, our emotions and hard work did the job today.”
Denham Jr. and Boswell split duties toting the ball for most of the game but Boswell also proved effective catching the ball. Boswell ran for 94 yards and a touchdown but also caught a 34-yard touchdown pass on the following drive to put the Statesmen up 24-0.
Anytime either Denham Jr., Boswell or Frank Riggio had a big run or touchdown, the other running backs were the first to meet them and celebrate on the sideline.
“That’s the brotherhood of Hobart football,” Boswell said on the connection he feels between the running backs. “We love seeing other people do great. I feel like we thrive off that because we work so hard and push each other so hard to be the best.”
With a 24-0 lead, the Statesmen kicked their play into another gear on both sides of the ball for the remainder of the game. The Mustangs never made it to the red zone and Hobart kept pouring their offense on. On a 4th-and-2 at the Morrisville 26-yard line, DeWall called a slant route over the middle and Krewson found James Miele for the 16-yard touchdown pass with 8:07 to go.
With that, Hobart’s depth players entered, scored another touchdown giving them points on six out of seven second-half drives and their first home victory since Nov. 9, 2019 on a day of mourning both for the country and the school itself, which lost four alumni on 9/11 and a student in an off-campus car accident the day before the game.
“It was a super emotional day between the emotions of not having a home game for so long, being able to compete; 9/11, we had some losses on our campus and in some of our respective families this week, so we battled all those emotions: excitement, sorrows, everything mixed together,” DeWall said.