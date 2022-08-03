Hobart Athletics logo

GENEVA — Hobart hasn’t been the top team in the Liberty League football conference since 2016. The Statesmen have had above-.500 conference and overall records every year since then, but the likes of Union, Ithaca and, most recently, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute have finished one or two spots ahead of Hobart when the regular seasons came to an end.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you