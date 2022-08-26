GENEVA — One of Hobart football’s most dominant cornerbacks in program history is returning to the program, behind the whistle.
2022 graduate Jared Leake flirted with a pro football career after graduating, even securing an invite to the New York Giants rookie minicamp in May.
At the dawn of a new season, Leake returns to Hobart football as a part of head coach Kevin DeWall’s coaching staff. Leake will serve as the team’s cornerbacks coach.
Leake was a three-time All-Liberty League selection at cornerback, including first team honors in 2019 and 2021. Leake also earned D3football.com all-region honors in each of his final two seasons. In 39 career games, he produced 127 tackles, 27 pass breakups and seven interceptions.
Leake generated a career-high 55 tackles in 2019, helping the Statesmen go 9-2 with a 30-10 win at Cortland in the New York State Bowl. Last season, he had 31 tackles and notched a career-high 11 passes defended as Hobart again went 9-2 and won the Asa S. Bushnell Bowl at Westminster.
DeWall also added Chris Rippon to the coaching staff, who will serve as the Statesmen’s special teams coordinator and also work with the safeties and specialists.
Rippon comes to Hobart with four decades of coaching experience, most recently serving as the special teams coordinator of the 2021 Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League.
Prior to the pandemic, Rippon coached at the University of Mississippi. He held a variety of positions at Ole Miss, serving as the defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator from 2005 to 2007. After coaching stints at Rutgers, Marshall and Columbia, Rippon returned to Oxford, Mississippi, in 2015 as an assistant athletic director for recruiting operations and later served as an associate athletic director for community relations and special teams consultant.
Hobart begins its season Friday, Sept. 2 at home under the lights at Boswell Field when they host Alfred University. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.