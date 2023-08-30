GENEVA — Liberty League football season is just days away. Hobart College begins its trek for its first conference title since 2016 on the road at Alfred University on Friday night and the team needs to get off to a strong start if it is to have a shot at the ruthless Liberty League, which just released its preseason poll for the 2023 season.
Ithaca College was selected the unanimous preseason favorite following a standout 2022 campaign in a vote by the league coaches. The Bombers went undefeated in the regular season (10-0), earned their first outright Liberty League title and advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals for the first time since 2003 before falling to back-to-back DIII champion North Central College.
The Bombers received six first-place votes (coaches are not permitted to vote for their own team) and totaled 36 points. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) was selected second with a first-place vote and 29 votes. Hobart College (26) and Union College (23) round out the top four in third and fourth, respectively. They are followed by St. Lawrence University (15), the University of Rochester (12), and Buffalo State College (6).
Ithaca and RPI are both featured in the 2023 D3Football.com preseason poll, with the Bombers checking in at No. 9 while the Engineers are receiving votes.
The Times’ full preview of the season will appear in Friday’s publication.