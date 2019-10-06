SCHENECTADY — After dominating the non-conference portion of its schedule, the Hobart football team struggled in its Liberty League opener against Union College on Saturday afternoon as the Statesmen fell by a score of 23-7.
Both Ryan Hofmann and David Krewson struggled under center against the undefeated Dutchmen. Hofmann went 5-for-17 through the air with 88 yards and a pick, while Krewson went 13-for-26 with 159 yards and two picks. Both were sacked twice.
Union claimed a 14-0 first quarter lead thanks to an Ike Irabor 4-yard touchdown run and a Evan Gilland 54-yard pick six. The visitors would cut the deficit in half as freshman running back Rayshawn Boswell pounded the rock in from three yards out.
Irabor would score from 30 yards out to put Union up 20-7 at the intermission. Junior kicker Marcos Rodriguez put the game on ice with 9:33 left in the contest as he drilled a 34-yard field goal.
Sophomore inside linebacker Bryan Aguilar led the defensive charge for the Statesmen with his 13-tackle performance. Senior outside linebacker David McCarthy chipped in with 11 tackles, while junior outside linebacker Emmett Forde complied 10 tackles in the losing effort.
The Statesmen (4-1, 0-1) will look to brush off their first loss of the season and get back in the win column on Saturday when they host the defending Liberty League champs Rensselar Polytechnic Institute. Kickoff is slated for noon.