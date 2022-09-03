GENEVA — The rust from a short preseason was evident in the first 14 minutes of Hobart’s season opener Friday night against Alfred.
Twenty seconds was all it took for the offense to take over.
The Statesmen wound up rolling to a 36-6 victory at Boswell Field.
“We talked to the players before the game about balancing out the emotions,” Hobart head coach Kevin DeWall said. “At some point in the game we were going to have to show maturity in our emotional response; at some point things were not going to go in our favor.”
Leading 7-0 with 1:04 left in the first half, Hobart quarterback David Krewson threw a sideline pass that was intercepted by Adam Mietz, who ran it back to the Hobart 11-yard line. It took one play for the Saxons to capitalize with an 11-yard touchdown run by Malik Alexander with 33.3 seconds to go in the half.
However, Waterloo graduate and Hobart junior defensive end Joel Kraft blocked the extra point, keeping the Statesmen in front 7-6.
On the ensuing kickoff, Alfred chose to chip it rather than kick it deep. They kicked it to linebacker Drew Walsh, who was a backup running back in 2021. Walsh ran it back to Alfred’s 36-yard line. A broken third-down play forced Krewson to scramble out of the pocket to the right. Wide receiver Chris Bartosic was running a route along the right sideline, then made a cut and took off toward the end zone. Bartosic leaped, turned around and made a tremendous catch in the end zone with 13.7 seconds left.