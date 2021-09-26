GENEVA — The main question entering Saturday evening’s matchup against the Keystone Giants for the Hobart Statesmen football team was: how would they fare knowing that one of the biggest matchups of the season is next week against Ithaca?
Hobart (4-0) answered that question by playing a near-perfect game against Keystone (0-4), securing the 58-14 victory on a gorgeous evening on Saturday in front of a packed house for homecoming and family weekend at Boswell Field.
“It was exciting being here for homecoming,” Hobart head coach Kevin DeWall said after the win. “I thought our guys came out hard and sharp. That was a young Keystone team and we tried to see if we can jump on them early. I thought our defense played hard, got us on short fields. The offense was able to capitalize. Also, special teams; all three phases were going pretty strong. Just looking at it, it was a solid team overall.”
The winless Keystone came into Saturday getting outscored by their opponents by a near 30 points per game.
“We honestly didn’t talk much at all,” DeWall said on getting prepared for this game before Ithaca next week. “We got their attention early on Sunday after the St. John Fisher game. We said our next opponent was Keystone, we really put the focus back as we always do on Tuesday and put the attention back on Hobart. We put the focus back on us and the ‘I’ word wasn’t allowed to be said. Our focus was then on Keystone and we wanted to put on a complete game in front of our fans for homecoming.”
Hobart junior running back Rayshawn Boswell finished his night with three total touchdowns — two on the ground and one in the air.
“I felt like it was great that everyone got out there to get experience to play,” Boswell said after the big win. “This was a team win and we needed everyone from one to 11. I thought we did an amazing job out there and we executed the game plan.”
Junior running back Tim Denham Jr. led Hobart with 104 rushing yards on 16 carries with one touchdown.
Statesmen senior quarterback David Krewson went 10-15 through the air with 160 yards, two passing touchdowns and a touchdown on the ground as well.
Keystone’s offense struggled for most of the game as the Statesmen exhibited their stellar defense on the first drive of the game. Hobart’s defense forced a three-and-out and a loss of eight yards on the Giants’ first drive of the game.
Hobart’s defense has allowed an average of 9.5 points per game.
Hobart’s offense took control of the game early with an eight-minute drive that ended in a a 4th-and-goal conversion. On the 2-yard line, Krewson found first-year tight end Luke Hescock in the right corner of the end zone to put the Statesmen up 7-0.
Boswell’s first touchdown of the game occurred just two plays later.
The Giants fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Hobart recovered and Boswell made a nice move to the left side of the end zone to put Hobart up 14-0 in a matter of a few plays.
“The key factor that got us this 4-0 start is our togetherness and our brotherhood,” Boswell said. “We all understand our individual part and we all know it takes all of us to complete our goals and to finish strong for the season.”
Boswell scored all three of his touchdowns in the first half of play.
Hobart nearly scored their season-high for points on the season in the opening 30 minutes with a 41-0 halftime lead.
The second half was a great time for the reserves to get some snaps on both of sides as it gave Red Jacket 2020 graduate and current Hobart sophomore wide receiver Chase Rizzo a catch late in the fourth quarter for 15 yards, his first reception of his collegiate career.
Ithaca is currently in their bye week and Hobart will be heading down to Butterfield Stadium next Saturday, Oct. 2 with kickoff expected at 1 p.m.
“It’s back on us. If we’re playing well, we’re going to be a solid team,” DeWall said on preparing for Ithaca. “That’s what we’ve been doing week-to-week, finding different areas to improve on. We’ll look at the video tonight and turn it around and see what we need to clean up. Ithaca is a solid opponent. We’re going to go down there, they had a bye week this week, so that’s obviously an advantage for them. We have to make sure that we come in, play well and start league play on the road.”
The Statesmen have dropped three straight against Ithaca with their last win coming back in 2016 in Geneva.
“We have to stay focus and go execute the plan.” Boswell said on Ithaca for next week. “We know they’re going to be a tough one and a good fight.”