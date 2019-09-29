GENEVA — The Hobart defense came through in the clutch once again on Saturday afternoon at David J. Urick Stadium at Boswell Field. The result was a 16-3 victory over Montclair State, improving the Statesmen’s record to 4-0 for the first time in Kevin DeWall’s young head coaching career at Hobart.
“I thought it was a really solid win for our guys,” DeWall said. “It was a physical game and I think we went toe to toe with a really physical team on all three phases. There were some plays we left out there, but I thought it was a really good win for us overall.”
It was an afternoon of chip shot field goals as Hobart got on the board first when it capped off a 12-play, 61-yard drive with a 19-yard field goal from junior Kyle Hackett. The Red Hawks responded with a 21-yard field goal from Anthony Marinelli. Hackett tied his own Hobart record for most field goals made in a game with three.
“It’s cool,” Hackett said when he realized he matched his record. “I just do what is asked of me. The offense didn’t capitalize when they needed to sometimes, but I got their back. When it clicks I’ll be kicking more ones than threes.”
Hackett gave the home team a narrow 6-3 halftime lead when he connected on a 24-yard field goal.
The Statesmen rolled the dice twice on back-to-back plays in the third quarter. The field goal unit came on for what would’ve been a 51-yard attempt. Instead, holder David Krewson threw a pass to Jimmy Andrews for a 22-yard pickup — however the play was nullified due to an illegal man downfield. On the very next play senior punter John DellliSanti connected with AJ Perlino for a 29-yard completion, moving the chains.
“Going into this week we knew how aggressive they (Montclair St.) were on punt block,” DelliSanti said. “They’d shown a lot of things on film that opened up that kind of play for us regardless of how the fake field goal went. We felt with how they’ve been coming after things previously, it really opened up AJ to be there.”
“That decision was actually made way before that moment,” DeWall added. “I think it was the right call at the right time. I give credit to the team; they really executed it.”
The purple and orange sealed the victory in the early stages of the fourth quarter when senior running back Brian Haeffner bulldozed his way into the end zone from three yards out. Haeffner finished the contest with 92 yards on 21 carries.
Hobart’s defense played stout as junior outside linebacker Emmett Forde led the way with 11 tackles. The Statesmen also recorded three interceptions, two of them from junior cornerback Jared Leake.
“I think the coaches put in a great defensive scheme,” Leake said. “They put us in great positions to make plays. I just kept my eyes straight, coach always tells me ‘Read the big picture.’ That’s what I did today.”
The Statesmen wrapped up the non-conference portion of their schedule and will begin Liberty League play this week when they travel to Union.
“We take a week-to-week approach,” DeWall said. “The guys have done a really good job of understanding that. We just played four really tough non-conference opponents. We never looked pass any of them.
“To be sitting here at 4-0 knowing we haven’t played our best complete game is a good sign for our young team. I think we’re getting better and getting experience. Our conference is going to have some really good teams, there is some really good parity at the top. Our next focus as soon as we step out of this room today is going to be flipping over to Union.”