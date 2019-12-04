GENEVA — The most coveted individual honor for a college athlete is All-America status.
A Hobart College football player has done just that in 2019.
Linebacker Emmett Forde was named to the American Football Coaches Association Division III All-America first team Wednesday. He is the eighth Statesmen football player to earn All-America kudos, and the first to make the top squad since offensive lineman Ali Marpet accomplished the feat five years ago.
Forde, the Liberty League Defensive Player of the Year, is the first Hobart linebacker to receive All-America recognition.
The junior started every game for the 9-2 Statesmen, leading the team with 81 tackles. His conference-leading 21 tackles for a loss were the most by a Hobart player in four years, and his 1.9-per-game average in that department ranked 16th nationally.
He also shared the Liberty League lead in fumbles forced (3) and recovered (2).
In 30 career games, Forde has 139 tackles, including 27½ stops for losses, 8½ sacks, five pass breakups, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
The Statesmen ranked sixth in the nation in turnovers gained with 17 interceptions (15th nationally) and 13 fumbles recovered (11th). The defense was among the best in the nation in the red zone, as opponents scored on just 23 of 40 trips inside the 20-yard line.
Hobart capped its season with a 30-10 victory over Cortland Nov. 23 in the New York State Bowl. It marked the ninth time in the program’s 126 seasons the team won at least nine games.