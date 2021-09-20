PITTSFORD — Hobart’s trip to St. John Fisher Saturday afternoon not only marked the first time the NCAA Division III football stalwarts had met in four years, it was a crucial, early battle between a pair of 2-0 teams.
The Statesmen left Growney Stadium still unbeaten after running away to a 42-21 win over the host Cardinals, spoiling Fisher’s alumni weekend.
“It was a good environment with it being alumni, homecoming weekend for St. John Fisher,” Hobart coach Kevin DeWall said. “We knew them coming in at 2-0 that it was going to be a good challenge for us. Early on we thought it was going to be everything we thought it was going be. A couple calls went against us, a couple bounces of adversity. I told the guys that’s what good teams have to do to overcome that adversity.
“Defense played hard, aggressive once again, we had some new guys step up on that side of the ball. A couple key special team plays. Then on offensive, we were able to capitalize on the running game. If we can keep hitting on all three phases, then we can keep taking those steps forward.”
After an opening punt by Fisher to start the game, Hobart drove the ball right down the field for a touchdown. The Statesmen (3-0) converted on a few third downs in their first drive, taking the lead when running back Tim Denham Jr. leaped over the offensive line on a 1-yard TD.
Hobart was clutch on third-down conversions, making good on 10 of 14 attempts on third down.
Statesmen defensive back Cal Sullivan picked off a Fisher pass in the end zone to halt the hosts’ next drive. However, Hobart quarterback David Krewson gave the ball right back with an interception the very next play. That led to a Fisher touchdown.
After converting on more third downs on its first drive of the second quarter, Hobart running back Rayshawn Boswell took the snap from the wildcat formation and scampered 15 yards to restore the visitors’ lead.
Boswell wound up running for 128 yards and three scores.
Denham began the second half by taking the kickoff return down the left sideline, almost untouched, for a touchdown. It came after St. John Fisher (2-1) was assessed a 5-yard penalty on its first kickoff try of the half.
“It was a big play,” DeWall said. “Most teams would just take the five yards, but with our returners, we wanted them to re-kick it. It ended up being a sound decision for our unit.
“We have confidence in our guys, and anytime we can have guys kick it deep to our returners, we feel like we’re going to get some pretty good field position.”
Later in the quarter, after a muffed punt by the Cardinals, Hobart took over at the Fisher 17-yard line. On second-and-goal from the 1, Boswell ran it up the gut for a 28-7 Statesmen lead.
Hobart’s first possession of the fourth quarter ended in a wildcat rushing touchdown by Boswell to extend the Hobart lead to 35-14.
“A couple of turnovers on offense hurt us,” DeWall said on an area of improvement going forward this season. “We have done a really good job in the first two games of winning the turnover battle. I’m sure David (Krewson) maybe forced it into coverage a little bit. Either way we’re still trying get confidence in him as we get the passing game going. Then penalties, if we’re going to be a great team against some of the teams moving forward, we’re going to have to do a better job making sure that we don’t have those negative plays holding us back.”