GENEVA — The Hobart football team did not get the coveted at-large bid to the NCAA Division III tournament it wanted.
However, the Statesmen’s season isn’t quite over yet.
Hobart has accepted an invitation to play in the New York State Bowl. The Statesmen will travel to Cortland for the second edition of the game between the Liberty League and Empire 8 Athletic Conference.
Kickoff Saturday is set for noon at the SUNY Cortland Stadium Complex.
It will be Hobart’s 12th postseason appearance and second bowl game. In addition to 10 NCAA playoff bids, the Statesmen won the 2003 ECAC North Atlantic Bowl 34-18 over Norwich.
Hobart and Cortland have played 13 times since first squaring off on the gridiron in 1903. The Statesmen lead the series 7-6. The teams have met just once in the postseason, with Hobart prevailing 23-22 on Boswell Field in the first round of the 2005 NCAA playoffs.
Hobart finished off an 8-2 regular season with a 51-20 win at Rochester. The Statesmen finished tied for second in the Liberty League standings with a 4-2 mark in conference play.
Hobart’s offense is averaging 344.3 yards and 28.1 points per game.
Senior quarterback Ryan Hofmann has thrown for 1,988 yards and 18 touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Jake Catalioto is his top target with 52 receptions for 647 yards and four TDs. Catalioto has become just the second player in Hobart history with two seasons of 50-plus receptions.
Senior running back Brian Haeffner is the team’s leading rusher with 571 yards and six TDs. Haeffner is averaging 5.1 yards per rush.
Hobart’s defense has yielded 332.9 yards and 18.1 points per game. Junior linebacker Emmett Forde has a team-high 75 tackles. He leads the Liberty League in tackles for losses with 20 and fumbles forced with three. Senior free safety Andrew Koonz is tied for the league lead with five interceptions.
Cortland also went 8-2 this season, finishing second behind Brockport in the E8 standings with a 5-1 record. The Red Dragons are putting up 439.1 yards and 39.0 points per game on offense while giving up 357.2 yards and 21.1 points per game on the other side of the ball.