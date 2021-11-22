NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. — The Hobart football team had one final game in the 2021 season when they traveled south to play Westminster College in the ASA S. Bushnell Bowl Saturday afternoon.
The Statesmen set the tone early on the way to a 21-3 victory, capping a 9-2 season.
Hobart senior quarterback David Krewson got the scoring started late in the opening quarter with a 6-yard rushing touchdown. Krewson finished his day 4-of-11 passing for 70 yards while rushing for 89 yards on 13 carries.
After Westminster could not get anything going on the next drive, junior Blake Hansen returned a blocked punt 16 yards to put his Statesmen up 14-0.
Hobart junior running back Tim Denham Jr. led his team with 31 carries for 101 yards while also contributing rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
It was another stellar performance by the Statesmen defense with one sack, a fumble recovery and an interception.
Hobart’s defense finished their 2021 season allowing 12.6 points a game.