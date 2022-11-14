GENEVA — What’s next for the 2022 Hobart Statesmen football team is still uncertain after their season finale victory against the University of Rochester on Saturday afternoon.
The Statesmen allowed a game-opening touchdown pass to the Yellow Jackets but responded promptly to secure the 27-7 victory on senior day.
“It’s a bittersweet emotion when you honor your seniors, I don’t think that was the cause for it,” Hobart head coach Kevin DeWall said on the slow start. “Rochester has been able to have success against many teams early on in the game. But credit to our guys, we settled down, we didn’t play as crisp as we wanted to early on and maybe that was mixed in with the senior day emotions.
“Once we settled in, especially at halftime, the coaching staff did a really good job talking to our players, making a couple adjustments but just really settling them down into the game plan, ultimately we came out and played a much better second half than the first half,” DeWall said.
Hobart (7-3, 4-2) will have to wait to see if a bowl game is next up but are pleased to end their regular season on a four-game winning streak.
Getting an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament will be a stretch for the Statesmen, but there was still history made this season. Hobart gave up the fewest amount of rushing touchdowns for an entire regular season since 2002. This year’s team only allowed four rushing touchdowns. The ‘02 squad allowed just two.
Senior quarterback David Krewson found junior running back Tim Denham Jr. for a receiving touchdown for the Statesmen’s lone score in the first half and the two teams headed into the locker rooms tied at 7-7.
In the third quarter, Denham Jr. rushed for a touchdown to lead the way on the ground for Hobart. Denham Jr. finished with 20 carries for 175 yards as that pushed him for over 2,000 yards for his collegiate career.
Krewson is hoping that he has one game left in his career but one thing that is guaranteed is that he just played his final regular season game as the starting quarterback for Hobart.
“We always talk about honoring the seniors after the season because sometimes when you’re right into it, you can’t fully appreciate it,” DeWall said on his senior group. “We have a great group of guys, they’ve given a lot to the program on and off the field, they’ve represented our program as men of character, great students and they’re going to be successful long after their Hobart football career is done.”
Junior running back Rayshawn Boswell finished with 140 yards on 11 carries and two second-half touchdowns to extend the Statesmen lead.
The Statesmen finished in third place in the Liberty League standings while Rochester (3-7, 1-5) finished in sixth.
“The last couple of weeks we’ve started to click a little bit more,” DeWall said. “When we came through the bye week, we started to get a little bit healthier midway through the season and if you look at the last couple of games, we’ve started to hit our stride a little bit more, closer to the team I thought we could have been. That’s ultimately what we want to do: to make sure we’re playing our best ball late in the season. That’s usually been a staple of Hobart football over the years, and I think we’re closer to it.
“The good news is, I think if we do get one more (game), maybe we have a chance to improve on that. We’ll obviously cross that bridge when we get there,” DeWall continued. “It has been a really strong finish when you think about the last four games, how we’ve responded and found ways to win when it always hasn’t been easy for the guys.”
Following the NCAA selection show on Sunday night, the ECAC will select teams to compete in its bowl games. Those pairings will be announced on Monday. The Statesmen are bowl eligible.