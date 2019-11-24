CORTLAND — Before training camp even started, Hobart football head coach Kevin DeWall preached that his young team was going to control what it could control.
Despite a strong regular season, Hobart found itself in a tough position as the Liberty League was extremely strong in 2019. The team did not get an NCAA Tournament bid, but did receive an invitation to play in the New York State Bowl, an annual game played between a team in the Empire 8 conference and the Liberty League.
After finishing 5-4 last year, the young Hobart Statesmen closed out the 2019 football season with a 30-10 victory over SUNY Cortland in their 12th postseason appearance and first ever New York State Bowl appearance.
Both teams boasted records of 8-2 entering the 14th all-time meeting between the two programs. It was a low-scoring contest until the third quarter when Hobart took over and scored 13 points followed by seven in the fourth quarter to cement its victory.
The Statesmen (9-2) began the game with Kyle Hackett nailing a 29-yard field goal. The Red Dragons (8-3) had back-to-back drives that ended in missed field goals. Hobart took advantage of Cortland’s mistakes and quarterback Ryan Hoffman led the offense on a five-minute, 80-yard drive that was capped off with a 5-yard touchdown throw to Mike Giacobbe. Hackett’s extra point gave the Statesmen a 10-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Cortland responded in the second quarter with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Chenard to cut Hobart’s lead to just three. Hobart came out in the third quarter and pulled away on the opening drive.
DeWall then reached into his bag of tricks and called for a flea flicker that worked beautifully for a 44-yard pass to Rayshawn Boswell. The Statesmen capped off the drive with a four-yard slant pass to Ray Conley for a touchdown. Later in the third, Hackett would add another field goal to give Hobart a 23-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Ray Conley caught his second touchdown pass of the game in the fourth quarter to ice the game and earn Hobart its first New York State Bowl victory.
Bryan Aguilar led the way for the Statesmen on defense with 12 tackles and quarterback Ryan Hoffman ended with 244 yards passing on 23-35 and three touchdown passes. Boswell ended with two receptions for 95 yards while Conley ended with seven catches for 51 yards and two touchdowns.