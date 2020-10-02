GENEVA — Boswell Field on the campus of Hobart and William Smith Colleges is typically used more often than not this time of year.
Coronavirus ripped any hope of a football season away from players, coaches and fans this year, but it did not take away the stellar play of certain individuals.
Hobart kicker Kyle Hackett didn’t get to have a senior season, yet he is already the undisputed best kicker in school history, and for his efforts, he has been named a semifinalist for the National Football Foundation’s William V. Campbell Trophy presented by Mazda. The award recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the country for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.
199 semifinalists were nominated as the best all-around student-athlete on their respective football teams. Each nominee must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship. The candidates come from all levels of play in the NCAA and the NAIA.
In the 126-year history of Hobart football, Hackett separated himself from all others. In three seasons, the Massachusetts native produced 208 points on 115 PATs and 31 field goals. He made the first 20 field goal attempts of his career, the Statesmen record for consecutive makes as well as the Hobart career record for field goals made (19, Eric Ampuja ‘05). Hackett also holds the Hobart career record for field goal percentage (86.1, 31-36).
The NFF will announce the Campbell Trophy finalists in November, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments. One of the finalists will be named the winner of the 31st Campbell Trophy presented by Mazda, and his postgraduate scholarship will be increased to $25,000.
Hackett is the sixth Statesman to be a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy. He joins Collin Hudgins ‘20, Kai Brandford ‘19, Troy Robinson ‘15, Michael Green ‘14 and Brian Monaco ‘10.
Hackett is one of 40 semifinalists from Division III and one of two from the Liberty League. He is one of 18 semifinalists to be named an All-American and one of 20 special teams semifinalists.