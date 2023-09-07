GENEVA — Three Hobart football players were named Liberty League Performers of the Week for Week 1.
Junior linebacker Peterson Monexant was Defensive Performer of the Week, junior kicker/punter Tobias Wefering was the Special Teams Performer of the Week, and senior running back Rayshawn Boswell earned a spot on the Weekly Honor Roll.
Hobart (1-0) opened the season with a 31-9 win at Alfred University Friday night. The Statesmen led 10-0 at the half and stretched it to 24-0 before the Saxons broke up the shutout. It was the Statesmen’s 13th consecutive win over Alfred, a winning streak that started in 1996.
Monexant led the Hobart defense with 10 tackles, including a career-high 1½ sacks. His third-quarter sack knocked the ball out of the Alfred quarterback’s hands. Teammate Abdoulaye Diallo scooped up the loose ball and ran 44 yards to the end zone for a 17-0 Hobart lead. The Statesmen defense shutout the Saxons in the first half and in the fourth quarter.
Wefering went 4-for-4 on extra points and 1-for-2 on field goals, and averaged 34.3 yards per punt and 63.0 yards per kickoff with a touchback. His made field goal was from 36 yards and was the ninth make of his career, placing him 11th on Hobart’s all-time list.
Boswell produced a team-high 118 all-purpose yards against the Saxons. He rushed for a game-high 96 yards and two touchdowns, caught two passes for 17 yards, and returned two punts for 5 yards. Boswell scored the 33rd and 34th touchdowns of his career, moving him into a tie for seventh place on Hobart’s career list. It was his 26th and 27th career rushing touchdowns, tied for eighth on Hobart’s all-time list. Boswell averaged 5.4 yards per carry on Friday.
Hobart will play its home opener this Saturday when they welcome Morrisville. Kickoff on Boswell Field is scheduled for 1 p.m. Admission is free for all fans.
This will be the fifth meeting between the two teams, with Hobart holding a 3-1 series lead. The Mustangs earned their first win, 24-13, in Morrisville last season.