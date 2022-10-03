GENEVA — The Liberty League opener between Hobart and Ithaca did not go as the Statesmen had hoped. A span of two plays in the second quarter gave Ithaca the cushion it needed and sapped every inch of momentum the Statesmen had. A 21-0 mountain was too much to climb for Hobart in the second half as they fell to Ithaca 31-7.

“Disappointed with the performance,” Hobart head coach Kevin DeWall said of his team’s play on Saturday. “(Ithaca) is a good opponent — they had the advantage of the bye week, they’re healthy, they’re talented; they have all the things going for them. We needed to play much more sound early on.”

Two plays from scrimmage resulted in two electric touchdowns for the Bombers in the second quarter. Waterloo grad Derek Slywka picked off David Krewson early in the second quarter and ran it 35-yards back into Hobart territory.

“Watching a lot of film you pick up on route combinations and I knew that when (Krewson) sees someone he’s going to throw it,” Slywka said on his interception. “It was just one of those bang-bang instincts and making the best of the opportunity when given the chance.”

Following Slywka’s pick the Ithaca offense faced 3rd-and-1 and perfectly executed a trick play resulted in six points. Off the snap, Bombers quarterback A.J. Wingfield fired a backwards screen pass to left sideline to wideout Billy Tedeschi who then spun the laces and throw a 30-yards downfield perfectly into the arms of Jalen Leanord-Osbourne for the touchdown to put the Bombers up 14-0 after the extra point.

After the kickoff, Hobart’s 1st-and-10 snap from their own 37-yard line went high over the head of quarterback David Krewson and all the way back to the 21. Neither Krewson nor running back Rayshawn Boswell could fall on the loose ball and Ithaca’s Jason Haber executed the scoop-and-score to put Ithaca up 21-0.

“We had an opportunity to answer when we went down 7-0,” DeWall said. “Then one turnover leads to 14-0 and then I was looking down for my next play call and all of the sudden (Ithaca) is scooping and scoring. That’s what you can’t do to a good team.”

Ithaca’s play on all sides of the ball was perfectly executed all game long. The Bombers were 7-of-11 on third down in the first half and 3-of-3 on fourth down in the game. Anytime the Hobart defense appeared to make a stop, the Bombers offense perfectly executed a pass or run. The Statesmen simply couldn’t create any momentum.

“We came in knowing their quarterback had a strong arm and we’d have to respect (receivers) down the field,” Slywka said. “We went into the game looking to make the best of our opportunities.

The story was much of the same in the second half. Ithaca didn’t commit a single penalty until 8:43 remained in the fourth quarter.

Highlights for Hobart were few and far between, but the Statesmen did manage to be the first team all year to pick off Ithaca All-Liberty League quarterback Wingfield. A 19-yard run by Denham Jr. in the fourth quarter put Hobart on the board.

Throughout the contest, the Bombers’ offensive playcalling was creative and extensive throughout with trick plays, several reverses and solid route combinations from wide receivers. On the other side of the ball, Ithaca’s defense shut down the run game and brought heat to Krewson whenever it could. Simply put, Hobart had no room to operate at its full capacity.

“If we’re going to be a really good team and poised, we have to be able to respond when adversity happens,” DeWall said. “It just took us too long to respond.”