ITHACA — The Hobart football team steamrolled every opponent in the first month of the regular season. That domination may be spare for the rest of the season for the Statesmen, who faced their first of several undefeated Liberty League opponents on Saturday in the Ithaca Bombers.
Coming off their bye week, the Bombers gave the Statesmen all they could handle and just a few plays made the difference in the 28-21 loss to No. 17-ranked Ithaca on Saturday.
“Kind of a loss of words right now,” Hobart head coach Kevin DeWall said. “We were that close — couple of plays one way or the other. The play was back-and-forth. I’m not sure if it comes down to one thing, our guys battled.”
Hobart (4-1) fell victim early to an energized and rested Ithaca squad (4-0) who jumped on the Statesmen early with two touchdowns set up by hurry-up offense and several screen passes to the left side.
With 6:03 left in the first half, Ithaca had the ball and looked to move down the field and score before halftime. After a quality back-shoulder throw for 19 yards followed by another 13-yard gain, Ithaca looked like they were about to take the game away from Hobart completely.
On 3rd-and-9, Hobart senior CJ Calero changed the game.
Ithaca quarterback A.J. Wingfield dropped back to pass and Calero bull-rushed up the middle, steamrolled a blocker and took down Wingfield all in one moment. The Hobart sideline erupted and just like that, the Statesmen were back in the game.
After receiving the Ithaca punt and starting their drive from their own 19-yard line, quarterback David Krewson found senior wide receiver Alex Labella deep downfield for a 38-yard pass on first down. A few running plays later, DeWall called a Wildcat snap to Tim Denham Jr. on the 6-yard line. Boswell pushed through multiple defenders and broke the line of scrimmage for the Hobart touchdown with eight seconds left in the half.
“This team has resiliency; it has fight,” DeWall said. “(We) did what we wanted to but it wasn’t a perfect game, we still had some negative plays that hurt us at moments. Our guys were fighting and we had a chance at the end and I have to do a better job at making sure we can win that at the end.”
Boswell ended with a game-high 188 yards off total offense and scored two touchdowns on the day.
“At first we came out flat and slow,” Boswell said after the game. “We came into halftime and realized that the only thing we need to do is relax and calm down because at the end of the day, we all know how good we are and we all know if we do our 1/11th, we should be just fine.”
Hobart received the halftime kickoff and continued to take the game’s momentum for itself starting at the team’s own 25-yard line. After a chop-block penalty on 1st-and-21, Krewson somehow found Boswell down the sideline for 39 yards while scrambling and being hit. After the play, the Statesmen received 15 additional yards due to a roughing the passer penalty.
The five-minute, 15-second drive ended in a zipped pass to Boswell in the back of the end zone that tied the game at 14-14. Hobart’s defense fed off the energy from the offense and forced a quick punt from the Bombers.
In the blink of an eye, Boswell used his blockers patiently before seeing a huge hole and sprinting up the middle for a 70-yard touchdown run, putting the Statesmen up for the first time in the game, 21-14.
“This was our first test for our offensive line and I feel like our offensive line did phenomenal,” Boswell said. “We just had to re-adjust to the pressure (Ithaca) was bringing and when we re-adjusted we started making plays happen.”
As it had before the half, the momentum then swung back in favor of the Bombers, who scored on their next drive to tie the game. After that, the Statesmen offense seemed out of answers for the well-rested Bombers defensive line who seemed to chase, rush and hurry Krewson on every passing play.
As quick as the Statesmen took the lead with Boswell’s touchdown run, the Bombers got it back with back-to-back passes of 48 and 30 yards, the latter pass being for a touchdown with just under 10 minutes left to play.
Krewson, Boswell and the Statesmen did everything they could to find the end zone again, getting to the Ithaca 14-yard line on their fifth drive of the half before an incomplete fourth-and-9 pass. After a massive defensive stop, Hobart got the ball back with a minute remaining in the game.
A few big passes from Krewson got the Statesmen to the Ithaca 16-yard line with 21 seconds remaining. On the final play of the game, a 3rd-and-10, Krewson had to scramble away from Ithaca defenders and as he went to throw, the ball slipped out of his hands. Krewson then had just one option: to pick up the ball and run. It was not to be for the Statesmen, as Krewson was tackled in bounds and the clock hit zero, handing Hobart football its first loss of the year — a stinging defeat.
“The reason this was a big game is because we’ve played well,” DeWall said. “When you’re undefeated, you’ve earned the opportunity to play in some big games. We expect to play in and win those games. There’s no joy or satisfaction in just playing (Ithaca) tight. We’re going to look back and say that this was a game that we probably could’ve, would’ve and should’ve won.”