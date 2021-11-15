ROCHESTER — The key element for Hobart football all season long has been to control what it can control.
That mantra couldn’t have been more appropriate on Saturday afternoon as the Statesmen’s hopes at a postseason or bowl game relied heavily on the outcomes of Union vs. RPI and Ithaca vs. SUNY Cortland.
All Hobart had to do was ensure a victory at Edwin Fauver Stadium over the University of Rochester and the rest was out of their control.
They ensured they had at least a shot at playing another week by rolling over the YellowJackets, 31-0 thanks to a 28-point second quarter.
“We really put the focus on controlling our controllables,” Hobart head coach Kevin DeWall said after the win. “I thought our guys were focused and dialed in.”
Both teams struggled to hold onto the ball and get footing early as a mix of rain and snow fell. After a 0-0 first quarter, the Statesmen (8-2) found their game.
A turnover on downs at midfield allowed the Statesmen to drive 51 yards downfield thanks to the steadfast running of Tim Denham Jr. and Rayshawn Boswell. Denham Jr. capped off the drive with a 13-yard touchdown, his first of three in the quarter and as many on the day to go with 159 yards rushing on 14 carries.
“I thought our O-line, tight ends and run game was going on early,” DeWall said. “Tim Denham (Jr.) looked like he was playing really really well. He had the hot hand and it was really great to see the defense bend but not break.”
Hobart essentially took the game away from the YellowJackets on the next two drives.
After the score, Rochester’s Daniel Papantonis hauled off for a 52-yard rush that put the YellowJackets deep in Hobart territory.
The Statesmen’s defense put up a huge goal-line stand at the one-yard line to force a second turnover on downs. Hobart finished the game with six forced turnover on downs.
With the ball at their own one-yard line, the Statesmen’s running game chipped away at the Rochester defense and completed a full-field drive in just six plays that ended with Denham Jr. scoring from the Wildcat formation.
An 87-yard pick-6 by Cal Sullivan followed on the ensuing drive and with that, all Hobart needed to do was run out the clock for the entire second half.
“That was a big moment that ended the first half to get that 28-0 lead,” DeWall said of the pick-6. “The second half we missed some opportunities but we also tried to rotate in some guys and all in all, anytime you can shut out a good opponent 31-0, that was a solid team effort all around.”
With the win, Hobart finished the season with a 4-2 conference record, putting them behind Union, Ithaca and RPI, who won the conference with a late win over Union. Despite Hobart’s best win of the season coming over RPI on a rainy day, the Statesmen’s chances at getting an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament are slim to none. A bowl game remains in play, however, and the Statesmen find out Monday whether they have played their final game of 2021, or not.
“We’re hoping to earn an opportunity to play again,” DeWall said. “I told the guys that anytime we get a chance to put on that jersey and get to compete together as a team it’s a really special feeling, whether it’s week one or week 10.”