ROCHESTER — The key element for Hobart football all season long has been to control what they can control.
That mantra couldn’t have been more appropriate on Saturday afternoon as the Statesmen’s hopes at a postseason relied heavily on the outcomes of Union vs. RPI and Ithaca vs. SUNY Cortland.
All Hobart had to do was ensure a victory at Edwin Fauver Stadium over the University of Rochester and the rest was out of their control.
They ensured they had at least a shot at the postseason by rolling over the YellowJackets, 31-0 thanks to a 28-point second quarter.
Both teams struggled to hold onto the ball and get footing early as a mix of rain and snow fell. After a 0-0 first quarter, the Statesmen (8-2) found their game.
After a turnover on downs at midfield, the Statesmen drove 51 yards downfield thanks to the steadfast running of Tim Denham Jr. and Rayshawn Boswell. Denham Jr. capped off the drive with a 13-yard touchdown, his first of three in the quarter and as many on the day.
Hobart essentially took the game away from the YellowJackets on the next drive.
After the score, Rochester’s Daniel Papantonis hauled off for a 52-yard rush that put the YellowJackets deep in Hobart territory.
The Statesmen’s defense put up a huge goal-line stand at the one-yard line to force a second turnover on downs.
With the ball at their own one-yard line, the Statesmen’s running game chipped away at the Rochester defense and went all the way downfield to complete a full-field drive in just six plays that ended with Denham Jr. scoring from the Wildcat formation.
An 87-yard pick-6 followed on the ensuing drive and with that, all Hobart needed to do was run out the clock for the entire second half.
