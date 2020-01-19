PAWTUCKET, R.I. — The Hobart College hockey team’s offense was in high gear Saturday.
Nine Statesmen scored goals, including Zach Tyson’s two tallies, as fifth-ranked Hobart blitzed host Johnson & Wales 10-3.
The Statesmen (11-3-3, 5-3-2 New England Hockey Conference) unloaded 55 shots at the Wildcats (3-14, 0-10).
Dan Sliney and Tyson staked the visitors to a 2-0 first-period lead. Felix Lamoreaux, Pierre-Anthony Martineau and Zach Sternbach netted second-period markers as the lead grew to 5-2. Ryan Lynch, Will Harrison, Alec Robitaille and Julien Denicourt joined Tyson on the third-period scoresheet.
Robitaille and Blake Coffey notched two assists apiece.
Goaltender Liam Lascelle made 16 saves to win his second start of the campaign.
The Statesmen began their two-game eastern swing Friday with a 4-4 tie at Suffolk. The hosts produced the tying goal with 30 seconds left in regulation.
Tyson scored two of the Statesmen’s four goals. Robitaille and Brenden Howell also connected. Goaltender Joe Halstrom made 15 saves in net.
WOMEN
William Smith 9, Alvernia 1
GENEVA — Julianna Gong and Mia LaPlante each scored two goals as the Herons (8-7, 4-2 United Collegiate Hockey Conference) stopped a five-game losing streak.
Laura Hill, Emily Martino, Jules Kennedy and Lexi Nottke registered one-goal, one-assist outings. Alison Weiss also scored. Gina Scibetta piled up four assists.
William Smith goaltender Olivia Williams was required to make just 9 saves.