GENEVA — The 2019-20 regular season for Hobart hockey ended much like it did last year: with a loss to Norwich in the New England Hockey Conference title game.
Albeit tough to swallow, the Statesmen’s season-long play was good enough — just as it was a year ago — to receive one of four at-large bids to the NCAA Division III tournament.
Hobart (20-5-3) will visit a Michigan school, Adrian (21-5-3), in a first-round game Saturday. Opening faceoff is 7 p.m.
It will be the first time the two programs meet.
The Statesmen, who had won eight straight games prior to Saturday’s 3-0 setback in Vermont, enter the tournament scoring an average of 4.1 goals per game while allowing 2.3 per game. The Statesmen average 42.2 shots per game while limiting opponents to just 25.
Hobart’s second- and third-period offense may prove to be the tallest task for opponents to handle, as 77 percent of their goals have come in the latter 40 minutes of games.
Between the pipes, the Statesmen have split duties between sophomores Liam Lascelle and Joe Halstrom. While Halstrom has started 19 games to Lascelle’s nine, head coach Mark Taylor has gone with the hot hand in Lascelle in recent games. Lascelle and Halstrom have combined for a save percentage of .915, with Lascelle sporting a .924 percentage and Halstrom a .905.
As for Adrian, their offense has propelled them to the No. 6 ranking in the country. The Bulldogs score nearly five goals per game on an average of 41.3 shots per game. Their defensive efficiency is similar to Hobart’s. although slightly less stingy at 2.56 goals per game allowed.
The Bulldogs have split duties between the pipes as well. Junior Cameron Gray has received the lion’s share of the work, starting 24 of 29 games with a save percentage of .903 and a goals-against average of 2.55. Freshman Nic Tallarico has started in five games and had a similar save percentage of .901 and a GAA of 2.46.
In the previous six games, the Bulldogs have scored an average of 5.67 goals per game and allowed 2.33 goals per game. Gray started all six games.
Saturday’s victor will trek to SUNY Geneseo for a quarterfinal matchup March 21.