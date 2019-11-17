GENEVA — In March, The Hobart and Norwich hockey teams advanced to NCAA Division III Frozen Four, where each fell to the host school and eventual national champion, the University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point.
On Friday night, the nationally ranked teams square off in a thrilling New England Hockey Conference showdown inside The Cooler.
The No. 5 Statesmen rallied late in the third period, but came up short against the No. 1 Cadets, 2-1.
“These are the games you want,” Hobart coach Mark Taylor said. “You want to play against great opponents. I want the guys to play to their best, and I’d rather play against a great opponent and play well.”
The first period saw plenty of big hits and big-time saves, but no scoring. Norwich got on the board first at the 8:23 mark of the second period when forward Felix Brassard beat goaltender Joe Halstrom from the right faceoff circle. Halstrom made 25 saves in the losing effort.
“I was really impressed with the way Joe played, quite frankly,” Taylor added. “I thought he made a lot of key saves throughout the game.”
Norwich went up by two goals at the 15:38 mark of the third period when Brassard took advantage of a juicy rebound opportunity and buried it past Halstrom’s right pad.
“They capitalized on the second goal,” Taylor said. “The puck bounced to their guy and he put it in the back of the net.”
Things got interesting in the late stages of the contest.
With 1:30 remaining Taylor pulled Halstrom in favor of an extra skater. The decision worked out in Hobart’s favor as senior forward Lawson MacDougall scored a gritty goal in front of the net with 1:11 remaining. Mike Faulkner and Zach Sternbach were credited with assists.
“We had them hemmed in their in for a little while,” MacDougall said. “It was just a nice pass that found me in the back. We definitely had a shot after scoring that one.
“It would’ve been nice to be able to tie it up in the last minute. It was a good lesson for us. We hung in there. We outplayed them for a large part of the game.”
“When it’s 6-on-5 you have what you want to do,” Taylor said. “You look like you have a great strategy if you score, and you look like you didn’t if you get scored against.
“It was typical 6-on-5. You get the guys that are playing great out there at the end. You stay on top of pucks and don’t give them a chance. You’ve got the extra guy and hopefully you get a break and put it in the back of the net.”
The Statesmen outshot the Cadets 33-27.
Hobart (4-1-1, 3-1) salvaged a split of its two-game homestand Saturday, shaking off a sluggish start to blitz Castleton 8-3. The Statesmen spotted the visitors a 3-0 lead 12:54 into the match before storming back with eight unanswered scores.
Travis Schneider netted two of Hobart’s goals. Alec Robitaille, Jake Gresh, Will Harrison, Brenden Howell, Zach Sternbach and Julien Denicourt logged the other goals. Harrison’s marker with 3:58 remaining in the second period snapped a 3-3 tie.
The Statesmen recorded 13 assists. Lawson MacDougall notched three, while Denicourt set up two goals.