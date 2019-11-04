GENEVA — When the Hobart and Elmira College hockey teams square off you can always anticipate one thing, old school hockey that is very physical. After skating away with a 5-2 victory on Friday night against the Soaring Eagles, the Statesmen could only muster a 1-1 tie on Saturday night in their home opener inside The Cooler.
After a scoreless first period, the visitors got on the board first as senior forward Nick Ford got one past sophomore goalie Joe Halstrom — who made 28 saves in the tying effort. Christian Lloyd and Connor Powell were credited with the assists.
Junior forward Alec Robitaille evened things up as he scored an unassisted goal at the 7:20 mark of the third period. Hobart (1-0-1) had ample opportunities to bury their opponent as they heavily out shot Elmira 48-29. The Statesmen also won the faceoff battle 40-30.
Hobart will return to The Cooler this Friday night as they host Johnson & Wales University. The first puck drop is set for 7 p.m.
In other local college hockey action on Saturday:
William Smith 5, Salve Regina 1
GENEVA — After sneaking away with a 3-2 overtime victory on Friday night over Salve Regina, the Herons returned to The Cooler on Saturday evening to upend the Seahawks.
William Smith (2-0) show cased their dominance right out of the gate as first-year forward Mia LaPlante scored her first collegiate goal at the 9:58 mark of the first period. Julia Mings was credited with the assist.
Approximately four minutes later Julianna Gong registered her first collegiate goal as she was assisted by Jules Kennedy and Gina Scibetta. Gong also logged an assist in the win, while Scibetta scored a short handed goal in the second period.
Mings would get in the scoring column at the 18-minute mark as she buried a power play goal. Classmate Alison Weiss was credited with the primary assist.
The Herons continued to apply relentless pressure in the second period as junior defenseman Emily Martino scored her first goal of the young season. Emma Brophy earned the assist.
Salve Regina got on the board at the 11:25 mark of the third period as senior forward Caroline Prezioso scored a power play goal against sophomore goalie Amanda Aalto, who registered 28 saves in the win. Kimberly Dunn and Michaela Carrera notched the assists.
William Smith will return to action tomorrow night as they travel to Morrisville State College. The first puck drop is set for 7 p.m.