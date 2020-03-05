GENEVA — The William Smith lacrosse team has shown no ill effects from a heartbreaking, one-goal loss to open 2020.
The Herons produced their second consecutive home blowout Wednesday afternoon — this one outdoors. No. 19 William Smith, playing on Boswell Field at David J. Urick Stadium for the first time this season, routed Nazareth 13-3 in a non-conference matchup.
Junior Mekayla Montgomery made history for the Herons, who clubbed Oswego 18-3 Saturday inside the Colleges’ new Poole Family Sports Dome. Montgomery won her 173rd career center draw late in the second half, establishing the program’s all-time record.
Junior Anna Murphy pumped in four goals and assisted on two more. Classmate Ellie Burns also fired in four goals to go with one assist.
Murphy notched a hat trick in the early stages as the Herons bolted to a 4-0 advantage. Nazareth’s Emma States responded with the first of her three goals to make it 4-1, but the Golden Flyers did not get closer than that.
Zoe Cook tallied two goals for the winners. Payton McMahon, Rachel Yackel and Kaitlin Pellechia netted one apiece.
William Smith goaltender Olivia Hofmann chalked up 6 saves.
The Herons head to Pennsylvania for a pair of games this weekend, starting with Saturday’s visit to No. 8 York.