GENEVA — Despite Punxsutawney Phil declaring that spring is a mere six weeks away, it is hard to imagine the Finger Lakes region not enduring some nasty winter weather at some point this month or next.
Here is a surer sign that better weather is ahead: Hobart College opens its lacrosse season this weekend, albeit indoors.
The Statesmen begin their 118th campaign Saturday against Canisus College, a school they have beaten 19 times in 20 tries all time. With wintry weather forecast for Thursday and Friday, the contest will be played inside the Colleges’ new Thomas B. Poole ‘61 and Family Sports Dome. Opening face-off is set for 1 p.m.
Given the number of players returning and the potency of its offense, Hobart enters 2020 under seventh-year head coach Greg Raymond with sky-high expectations. The Statesmen finished 2019 with an 11-5 record, scoring the most goals, points and assists in the program’s Division I-era history. In every respect, it marked a vast improvement from a 4-10 stumble in 2018.
It gets better too. Four of the Statesmen’s top five scorers return, and with a new offensive coordinator in Stephen Brundage, it may be simply a matter of time for new records to be set.
Most important to Raymond is building on what last year’s squad accomplished.
“First and foremost is the cultural aspect of what we’ve done,” Raymond said. “I don’t think it is a one-year thing. We’ve worked very hard to put our guys in positions to make great decisions and do the right things and lead effectively. Last year we saw pieces fall into place a little bit … that microcosm of one year to the other is basically what we’re building this season on.
“Choosing the right over the easy is a collective thing. We developed (a) leadership council a year ago. We got rid of our captain title and put together a group to lead in a more effective manner.”
Raymond acknowledged how the Class of 2019 set the standard for the new leadership model. Nine seniors will be entrusted with that duty in 2020.
In addition to those nine Class of 2020 members, there are 12 juniors, 15 sophomores and 13 freshmen on the roster.
Offense should not be an issue. Eric Holden, Ryan Archer, Jason Knox and Justin Scott accounted for 51 percent of Hobart’s points in 2019, combining for 126 goals, 63 assists and 189 points. All four are back.
Brundage, who has worked with Raymond before, is incorporating his style into an already potent attack.
“Absolutely,” Raymond said of the integration of a new offense being easier with the top scorers returning. “You’re talking about veteran players, but also a lot of IQ as well. Justin Scott is as smart of a player as we have. Ryan Archer and Eric Holden (as well) … they know how to play offense wherever you put them, and I think that’s made the transition fairly seamless.”
Before being hired last July, Brundage spent his previous seven years as the associate coach at Marquette University, mentoring six USILA All-Americans along the way.
Raymond and Brundage were assistant coaches together at Drexel and Princeton, and won an Ivy League championship with the Tigers in 2010.
“You know, it’s funny. We just had a conversation Saturday night (Feb. 1) when we got back from our scrimmage day down in Towson,” Raymond said. “We haven’t had a ton of time to reflect (on reuniting). When we were together the last time, we were just puppies. We had to take care of ourselves and go to work. It’s great to be back together; we’re very close. He’s made great gains, and it’s been awesome.
“He’s good for everybody, not just me.”
Overall, the Statesmen outscored their opponents 223-179 in 2019. They averaged 51 shots per game while allowing about 40.
Sam Lucchesi started 13 games between the pipes last season and posted a goals-against average of 10.81. He made 167 saves, finishing with a .524 save percentage.
Where Hobart needs to improve is fourth-quarter closeouts. Three of their five losses last season came by one goal, including a 12-11 overtime setback against St. Joseph’s in which the Statesmen surrendered the final three goals. In Hobart’s final game of the regular season, Robert Morris was down 15-11 heading into the fourth and scored five unanswered goals to win in overtime.
Raymond is keenly aware of those shortcomings.
“We’ve labeled that as probably our biggest fault (from) a year ago,” Raymond said. “I think we lacked in toughness in some very high-pressure scenarios, I think we lacked in intelligence in some high-pressure scenarios, and I think we let some circumstances get the better of us rather than trusting the foundation prior to those circumstances. That’s been as big of a focus as anything.”
With preseason scrimmages against Rutgers, UMass, Michigan, Virginia and Towson behind them, Raymond and the Statesmen have their entire focus on the upcoming season and exceeding what they did in 2019.
“This is a really fun group to coach,” Raymond said. “I hate the word ‘talent’ at this level, but we have a lot of it, and there’s a lot to work with … so we really feel like we can knock on that Top 20 door earlier. I’m overly excited, to the point where I need to kind of re-invest and stop being a giddy little kid and coach in a mature fashion. I think this a group that can do some special things.
“It’s an exciting time to be a Hobart lacrosse player and a Hobart lacrosse fan. I really believe that.”