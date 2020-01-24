GENEVA — The Hobart College lacrosse team opens its 2020 season two weeks from Saturday.
A select number of people will get a sneak peek at this year’s Statesmen tomorrow.
Hobart hosts the University of Michigan in a scrimmage planned for noon inside the Colleges’ new Family Sports Dome, which is behind Bristol Field House.
Occupancy is limited to 299 people. That number includes athletes, coaches, other team and game-management personnel, and officials. Admission is restricted to people in each schools’ pass lists.
The Statesmen return 36 letter winners, including eight starters, from a squad that went 11-5 and finished second in the Northeast Conference.
Hobart’s season opener is scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 8 against Canisius at Boswell Field.