GENEVA — Though the 2020 Hobart lacrosse schedule was cut off as momentum began to build, the Statesmen lacrosse program still has plenty to be proud of in 2020.
As North American sports leagues start to ease back into their respective seasons, Major League Lacrosse announced the 25-man rosters for its six teams in the league’s 20th anniversary season.
Out of the league’s 150 players, five will be Hobart College alumni spanning from 1993 to as recently as 2020.
Chris Aslanian (2019), Frank Brown (2017) and Sam Lucchesi (2020) will compete on the field for the Denver Outlaws, Boston Cannons and Chesapeake Bayhawks, respectively, while B.J. O’Hara (1975) and Bill Warder (1996) will serve as the head coaches for the New York Lizards and Connecticut Hammerheads, respectively.
Aslanian turned heads with an impressive rookie season in the Mile High City. He produced 42 points on 22 goals and 20 assists in the regular season and helped the Outlaws reach the 2019 MLL Championship game. The attackman was a finalist for the MLL Rookie of the Year Award.
Warder, a Geneva native and Geneva Sports Hall of Fame member, will lead the expansion Connecticut Hammerheads in their inaugural season. He has coached in the MLL for over a decade, winning the 2018 MLL Coach of the Year Award after directing the Dallas Rattlers to a league-best 11-3 regular-season record and guiding the team to the MLL championship game.
The MLL plans to play a one-week regular season, with all games being hosted at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, Md., beginning July 18. The league champion will be crowned following a four-team playoff July 25-26.