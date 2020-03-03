ELMIRA — The Keuka College men’s lacrosse team could not have scripted a better start to its 2020 campaign.
Connor Cupp fired in a career-high six goals and assisted on two others Monday night to lead the Wolves to a 15-3 victory over Elmira College on the artificial turf of Notre Dame High School.
Former Frontier High School teammates Chris Bellanca and Michael Bellanca combined for 5 goals and 4 assists. Chris scored four times, while Michael assisted on three goals.
The Wolves outscored Elmira 10-1 after the opening quarter. Palmyra-Macedon product Kasey Gallina netted the Soaring Eagles’ only goal after the first, connecting right before halftime.
The Wolves dominated face-offs. Mynderse Academy graduate Andrew Peterman was a big reason, as he won 10 of 12 draws.
Jared Hurlbutt (Pal-Mac) made 8 saves in his first start in goal for Keuka.
The Wolves evened the all-time series vs. Elmira at 13 after beating the Soaring Eagles for the seventh straight time. They open their home schedule Saturday with a 1 p.m. contest vs. La Roche.