KEUKA PARK — This past spring the Keuka women’s lacrosse team constantly lit up the scoreboard. After the NCAA finalized all their statistics from the 2018-2019 season, the Wolves were rewarded for their offensive performance by being named the NCAA Statistical Champions in Division III for both scoring offense and scoring margin.
The Green and Gold finished their season with a 14-2 margin, which was highlighted with 20.88 goals per game and +14.19 in scoring margin. Keuka also broke the Division III women’s lacrosse record for scoring offense, a record previously held by the University of Mount Union when they scored 19.83 goals per game in 2018.
While freshman midfielder Madelaine Taylor led the team in goals with 62, a trio of former Penn Yan players put their stamp on this historical season. Sophomore attack Brenna Voigt led the way in the points department with 86, which was highlighted by 58 goals. Freshman midfielder Sydney Bloom tallied 77 points, while Kendall Neuberger capped off her collegiate career with 76 points.
The Wolves had a total of five players that scored 45 goals or more during the season, while three placed in the top 10 in single season program history.
Keuka only graduated five seniors this past spring, meaning the offense should still show signs of dominance next season. The Wolves will start their fall practice season next month and will have their eyes set on winning their first game when they travel to Alfred University on March 4.
