GENEVA — One year ago from today is when then-freshman Jason Knox broke the Hobart College Division I and Northeast Conference record for most goals in a game with nine.
On Saturday afternoon, Knox eclipsed his own record — against the same school.
The sophomore pumped in 10 goals to power the Statesmen to a 26-9 rout of visiting Siena College at the Poole Family Sports Dome.
Knox did not score a goal or assist on one in a season-opening, 22-8 win over Canisius.
“I didn’t prepare well last week, and it showed,” Knox said after Saturday’s contest. “Canisius wasn’t sliding as hard as Siena was. I got more prepared this week.”
Knox has scored 41 percent of his collegiate goals against Siena (1-1).
“We match up really well with Siena,” Knox said. “We have really good ball movement. We have a new offensive coordinator, Stephen Brundage; he’s implemented a new offense this year that has a lot of off-ball movement that got us open, and my teammates found me.”
Knox went on to talk about his first goal of the game and season.
“I was hung up behind the net and I saw an opening,” he said. “There’s that new crease now, the semi-circle, and you have to land outside of it. (The crease) doesn’t come behind the net, so I kind of just jumped, led with my stick and put it in.”
Knox said his favorite goal from Saturday was an outside shot, noting that he’s been working on his long-range game.
Hobart coach Greg Raymond, understandably, was pleased to see Knox’s improvement from Saturday to Saturday.
“(Jason) was nuts,” Raymond said. “Ten goals and one assist. Jason’s great; he’s as talented of player that you can have. He’s started to get the niche from a work-ethic standpoint. Jason’s great on ground balls. He works very hard to cut off runners and make those in-between plays. I like that better than 10 goals.”
The game’s beginning was no indication of the blowout it became. Siena jumped to a 3-0 lead and remained ahead 4-3 at the end of the first quarter.
While displeased with the opening 15 minutes, Raymond was impressed how his team responded.
“That was the best part of the day,” Raymond said. “It was the first tiny bit of adversity, some trouble in some voices; you saw it some eyes.
“It’s a good learning experience for us. Things aren’t always going to go our way, and we were going to have to adjust a little bit.”
How’s this for an adjustment: Hobart ripped off 12 second-quarter goals, held the Saints to one, and effectively ended the game by intermission.
Senior Eric Holden and junior Tommy Mott contributed four goals apiece.