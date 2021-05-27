Anywhere else, having four local lacrosse players in NCAA national championships may be a coincidence or even a rare event, but not in the Finger Lakes.
On both the men’s and women’s side of the Division II national championships, Finger Lakes lacrosse has made itself ever present once again.
Last weekend, Division II Lindenwood women’s lacrosse hoisted the national championship trophy with a 14-12 victory over No. 5 Queens University of Charlotte. Their championship run included a dismantling of the No. 15, No. 10, No. 5 and No. 1 ranked programs in the nation.
On that team is Palmyra-Macedon grad Emma Arnold, who scored a total of seven goals in the postseason, including a hat-trick and an assist in the championship match.
The sophomore midfielder helped the Lions (17-1) win their first national championship.
Arnold produced 41 points in 2021, good for third on the team. The transfer from Ohio State started 15 out of 18 games and scored 30 goals and 11 assists with 50 shots on goal.
With a national championship in tow, Emma can now cheer on her brother, Nate, as he goes for his own national championship this Sunday.
Nate, a senior at LeMoyne, is preparing with his teammates to take on No. 2-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne University in the men’s Division II national championship.
Within the span of a week, two out of the four Arnold siblings could be national champions.
Rylee Arnold, the oldest of the four, graduated from St. Bonaventure in 2019 after four years of lacrosse. Grady Arnold, the youngest, is currently a freshman at Seton Hill University. All four graduated from Pal-Mac.
Nate Arnold, a longpole defenseman, has been stout on the back end for the Dolphins in 2021. He has caused 24 turnovers — including season highs of six in two separate games — picked up 39 ground balls and even popped in a pair of goals and a pair of assists.
On the team alongside Nate is Marcus Whitman grad Seth Benedict and Geneva product Jagger Kerr.
The Dolphins currently sit at 14-0 and look to complete an undefeated season. Sunday’s game begins at 1 p.m.
Across the field from Nate will be Lenoir-Rhyne senior and Penn Yan alum Dylan Stape. Current Penn Yan senior Ayden Mowry signed to play lacrosse at Lenoir-Rhyne a few months ago.
Canandaigua Academy grad Devin Andrews and Wayne Central’s Billy Thomson will also be suited up for LeMoyne.
Across all three NCAA divisions, 26 players from Section V will play in national championships.
It seems that wherever high-level lacrosse is played, Finger Lakes players make up a large percentage of the field, and it doesn’t seem to be a coincidence.