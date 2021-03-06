GENEVA — The anecdotes applied to sports returning from varying hiatuses have been exhausted over the past year, and the circumstances surrounding Hobart College’s 2021 lacrosse season are not unique.
Hobart is entering its 119th season of college lacrosse, making it one of the oldest programs in the nation. Head coach Greg Raymond begins his eighth year at the helm; he is the winningest coach in the school’s NCAA Division I-era history and the fourth on the all-time list with 46 victories.
Though there is an inescapable feeling to this season unlike any other, the realities of competing have arrived quickly.
“We’re very excited and pleased with — first — the people that are working for us on campus, our administration,” Raymond said. “It’s just great to know that we have people that care about this program on our campus as much as I, my staff and our players do. We are very fortunate for the opportunity.
“But, pretty soon — I honestly think we’re there already — we want to win. We’re going to take advantage of our time together, and our perspective has certainly shifted, in a dramatic degree, but now, we want to go out and put a great product on the field.”
On the field, the Statesmen welcome 16 first-year players to the roster — six of whom hail from upstate New York. There are 13 sophomores, 13 juniors and 16 seniors.
A massive part of Hobart’s early success in 2020 was offense. While they lost the likes of Eric Holden and Justin Scott to graduation, they welcome back multiple attackmen no team in the Northeast Conference wants to see.
Junior Jason Knox, who has proven to be among the top-tier scorers in the nation, will be ready to open fire from any location. In the abbreviated five-game season of 2020, Knox tallied 18 goals and three assists. He ranked 16th in the country in goals per game (3.6), including an NEC-record 10 goals against Siena, the most by a Statesman in the quarter-century they’ve been playing Division I lacrosse.
Opponents will be forced to focus on Knox whenever he’s on the field, but they cannot forget about senior Ryan Archer. Left alone, he’ll score; double-teamed, he’ll find the open teammate. The senior from Syracuse led the team in 2019 with 11 assists in five games to go along with seven goals. He was 25th in the nation and second in the NEC with 2.2 assists per game.
On the back end, Hobart’s longpoles may be the biggest question mark heading into the season. The 2020 squad improved from the previous year in the first five games, reducing its goals-against average from 12.2 in 2019 to 12. However, they did not get the opportunity to eliminate the one-goal losses that plagued them in 2019, so that area of concern has carried over.
Hobart also lost Sam Lucchesi, one of the best goaltenders in the nation in 2020. Lucchesi ranked seventh in Division I in saves per game (13.8) and 15th in save percentage (.566). He was the 24th overall pick in the Major League Lacrosse draft, taken by the Chesapeake Bayhawks.
Regardless of who and what was lost between the shortened season of 2020 and now, Raymond believes there is still much to be taken from the previous year.
“I think the experience that a lot of our younger guys got competing against Syracuse and competing against Colgate, Canisius, Siena and Binghamton, we had good contests and we had decent levels of success in those contests,” Raymond said. “I think that experience helps, developing camaraderie over a preseason and a fall, and I think there’s a lot to be gained from going through the difficulty that we went through, that every team went through. We have to mold this as opportunity and circumstances of growth.”
Hobart is in year 3 since eliminating team captains. Beginning in 2019, Raymond and his staff established a leadership council to more effectively lead the team and hold players accountable. It has seemed to work well.
“It’s a game changer for us,” Raymond said of the leadership council. “It’s really allowed — or almost forced — peer accountability. What I’ve learned in my short time as a coach (is that) on very poor teams nobody leads, on very average teams coaches lead, and on great teams players lead. This has driven that culture of growth that we seek so much here.”
Like most programs, Hobart will be looking for ways to bridge the one-year gap between actual competition.
“It’s really new, a brand-new thing,” Raymond said of the pandemic-induced isolation. “We’ve put together great formulas and great plans. I’m anxious to see. Are we fit enough to play a four-quarter game? Yes, I believe so, but we won’t know what kind of game shape we’re in until we play in one. That’s the catch-22 of this whole thing.”
While the worn-out cliché “thrilled to be back playing” may lose its viability because of its overuse, it does not outweigh the palpable excitement people like Raymond have for finally getting back on the field.
“Fun! Enjoyment!” Coach Raymond said on the overall mood of the season. “I don’t do this as a job. I don’t do this as a career. I’m one of the luckiest guys in the world. It’s so nice to be behind this whistle and to watch guys working hard and push them to work harder and seeing them revel and enjoy it.
“We’re happy as clams to be out there, man. It feels good.”