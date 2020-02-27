GENESEO — Several William Smith lacrosse players delivered strong season-opening performances Wednesday.
It wasn’t enough to upend Geneseo.
The Blue Knights led most of the way, but needed to survive a late surge to best the 15th-ranked Herons 15-14.
Anna Murphy got things started for William Smith by scoring the team’s first two goals of the season. Payton McMahon netted the next two goals before Kaitlyn Pellechia, playing in her first college game, tacked on the next two to help the visitors take a 6-5 halftime edge. Pellechia’s second tally came with 19 seconds left in the first half.
Goalie Olivia Hofmann blanked Geneseo (1-1) over the final 14 minutes of the opening half. However, the hosts rattled off six of the first seven goals after the break, and led 15-11 with 9:12 remaining.
McMahon pumped in two more goals. Zoe Cook pulled the Herons within one with 4:39 remaining, but that would be all.
Murphy, Pellechia and Ellie Burns supported McMahon’s four-goal outing with three of their own.