NORTHFIELD, VT — The Hobart Statesmen’s ice hockey team suffered its first loss of the 2022-2023 season in a close 2-1 defeat against No. 10 nationally ranked Norwich University on Saturday afternoon.

Junior forward Wil Crane gave the Statesmen’s an early 1-0 lead in the first period thanks to assist from first-year forward Tanner Daniels. But a pair of Norwich goals in the second period to determined the outcome.

The loss makes Hobart (14-1-0, 7-1) lose its No. 1 ranking as they fall to fifth in this week’s national rankings.

The Statesmen will get their second shot at Norwich on Friday, Feb. 10 when they meet in The Cooler.

