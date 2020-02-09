GENEVA − Hobart’s men’s lacrosse team came into this season wanting to make a statement.
Their disappointing one-goal losses to Robert Morris — including the season-ending defeat in the conference tournament — meant unfinished business heading into this season. On Saturday, the Statesmen got their season off to a strong start with a 22-8 win over Canisius in the new Thomas B. Poole sports dome. The game was played there because of the snowy weather that hit Central New York over the past few days.
Hobart senior Eric Holden dominated with five goals for the Statesmen Saturday afternoon. Hobart never trailed in the game and the 22 goals tied last year’s mark for most goals in a game.
The lead got up to a 12-goal difference at halftime but despite the big cushion Coach Greg Raymond had his team playing the entire game as if it were tied.
“The mindset is ingrained before we start playing,” the seventh-year head coach said after the game. “It’s something that needs to be addressed. It’s the thing we discussed at halftime and these guys are mature enough to handle it well.”
Hobart’s goal scoring was spread across 10 players and seven of them scored multiple times. Derrek Madonna and Justin Scott were Hobart’s second-leading scorers, both with a hat trick. Raymond was pleased with his offense’s results but acknowledged there is still more work to do in future games.
“Picking up the ball, especially at the face-off,” he said. “We need our face-off guys to pick the ball up better.
“We (also) need our wing play to be much more accountable for possession of that ball. We need to spend time on the technique on our wings and the face-off to make sure we can finish these good draws that we have.”
Raymond went on to say he wants his team to be 100-percent on clearing the ball. Hobart had four unsuccessful clears in this contest.
“Clearing, picking the ball up specifically at the face-off and making a few more simple passes offensively,” Raymond said, outlining his expectations for improvement with his team.
Despite the large margin of victory, Raymond said his team’s play was “sloppy” at times. Although if a 22-8 win is considered sloppy, it goes to show the high expectations he has for his squad this year.
Now 1-0 in conference play, the team is just 35 days away from a highly-anticipated rematch with Robert Morris. But first Hobart will be back on the field next Saturday at home versus Siena College.