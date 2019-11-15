Derek Slywka is a naturally gifted athlete who excelled in three sports in high school. Ultimately, the 2019 Waterloo graduate narrowed his college choices to Hobart and Finger Lakes Community College. Due to financial reasons, Slywka opted to attend FLCC and pursue a college hoops career.
A member of the 2019 Finger Lakes Times Fab Five all-star team. Slywka is adjusting to the ups and downs of the game — and life — in college.
“I’d say the easiest part of the transition for me has been just the mindset of coming everyday ready to work hard and get better,” Slywka said. “One of the harder parts was originally getting used to the style of play in college. There are certain things I could do in high school offensively that at this level turn into turnovers, so just fine-tuning these little offensive fundamentals to become second nature has made a huge difference.”
The Lakers are off to a 3-1 start after blowing out SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in their home opener Wednesday. Slywka gives credit to head coach Richard Jones’ coaching techniques for the impressive start.
“Coach, since day 1, has made playing intense and active defense a priority, where we keep whoever we are guarding in front,” Slywka added. “We’re also always working on limiting the amount of live-ball turnovers we make off of poor fundamentals. This, along with coming out with good energy every game, has us playing very well early on.”
Playing against your high school rival is a most often a challenge, but when you play together at the college level it can be pretty fun, Slywka noted.
Another Class of 2019 member, Newark’s Mason Vandermortal, is also a member of the FLCC basketball team. Slywka says playing with him has been great thus far.
“We’ve talked about all the times we played each other, and, in general, just both of our senior years,” Slywka said. “We have laughed about some of our games from last year when we played each other, and it has been nice to get to know him outside of him as an opponent. It has been a lot of fun to have him as a teammate.”
Slywka hopes to capitalize on his time at FLCC.
“For me, a successful year 1 is just overall continuing to improve as a basketball player and working hard whenever I step on the court and let the stats be a product of that,” he said. “As a team it is early, but I can speak for my teammates ... we just want to go win as many games as possible and then take it from there.”
While enrolled at Waterloo, Slywka was a High Honor Roll student. In his three years on the court he earned with All-League Finger Lakes East first-team honors, as well as participating in the league’s exceptional senior game. He played two years of football, earning a spot on the FLT 20 all-star team as a senior. He also played three years of baseball, earning All-Finger Lakes East third-team honors.
Slywka is majoring in liberal arts and humanities.