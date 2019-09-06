Derrick Chance was a nightmare for defensive coordinators when he stepped onto the gridiron for the Clyde-Savannah Golden Eagles.
The 2016 and ’17 Finger Lakes Times Player of the Year is making the most of his chances in his second year as a wide receiver for The College at Brockport.
“As a freshman last year, I saw very limited time on the field,” said Chance, a 2018 Clyde-Savannah graduate. “It was different from high school, where I was always the key player, but it taught me I have to work for everything I want if I want to have a successful college career.
“In my first year I learned and watched from great coaches and the experienced players in front of me, and I plan on using the practice and knowledge I have gained and use it in year 2 so I can play at a high level.”
The Golden Eagles will kickoff their season tomorrow when they travel to Hobart for a noon kickoff. The game will be a homecoming of sorts for Chance, with plenty of family members planning to attend.
“The first game at Hobart is a nice way to start the season,” Chance added. “Many family members and friends are expected to be at the game to watch me play college football for the first time. I am very excited about this season and definitely ready to play a larger role this upcoming season. With the hard work and preparation my coaches, teammates and myself have put in thus far I feel very confident about this season.”
While enrolled at Clyde-Savannah, Chance played four years for Nick DerCola Jr. He was the Section V Class D Tournament MVP in 2017, as well as a member of the All-Greater Rochester First Team.
On the basketball hardwood Chance was a 1,000-point scorer and member of the All-Wayne County First Team from 2016-2018, as well as the Section V Class C Tournament MVP his senior cawmpaign.
Chance also was part of a school record-setting 4x100-meter relay and a Section V champions in the 200-meter dash.
DerCola’s retirement following the 2018 season surprised many in the Finger Lakes region. Chance suspected it was coming.
“Coach DerCola was a great coach for me and the many before me and had a lot of success during his time at Clyde-Savannah,” Chance said. “His retirement was a shock to many, but I believe the closest people to him knew it was coming.
“I have a fair relationship with him, and if I ever see him around I will always stop and talk.”
Clyde-Savannah will experience a changing of the guard as longtime assistant coach Stephen Record will take over as head coach. Chance spent his entire high school football career with Record and feels the program is heading in the right direction with him at the helm.
“Coach Record has been around for much success over the years, and I feel confident that with his wisdom, experience and knowledge that he can keep the winning tradition going and start off on a good note,” Chance said.
Chance is majoring in sports management with a double minor in business and coaching.
Other local athletes playing in college:
• Kaleb Mahoney (Midlakes ’19) is a midfielder for the FLCC soccer team.
• Jack Johnston (Canandaigua Academy ’19) is a quarterback for the Cortland football team.
• Tom Adamescu (Canandaigua Academy ’19) is a member of Cortland’s cross country team.