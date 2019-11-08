When the Brockport football team opened up its season, the team had high hopes of going undefeated in the regular season for the third straight year. Those hopes went by the wayside in week 1 as the Golden Eagles fell to Hobart, 33-7.
Since then, Brockport has rattled off seven straight wins. Jordan Harris, a 2018 Lyons graduate, said that game provided a jolt that has paved the way to 7-1.
“After the Hobart game the coaching staff asked us what type of team do we want to be this season,” said Harris, a 290-pound defensive lineman who has amassed eight tackles and two sacks thus far. “This question really sparked us and made the team think about what our legacy will be when we look back on this season.
“Football-wise we have not made many adjustments. We just went back to playing Brockport football and strengthened the bond we have as a team.”
The Golden Eagles’ most recent victory came Saturday against Empire 8 Athletic Conference rival Cortland. After being down 23-0 in the first half, Brockport staged a remarkable comeback to down the No. 13 Red Dragons, 32-26, in overtime.
“The coaching staff told us that it was a long game and that we have to control what we can control,” Harris added. “The coaches repeatedly asked who was going to make a play, and I think everyone raised their level of play and responded to that.
“We come into every game believing we are going to dominate and play to our full extent, so the victory is the only thing we think about.”
Saturday’s win put the Golden Eagles in the driver’s seat to win the E8 and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament. The team hosts Alfred tomorrow, then squares off against Morrisville the following week.
“The team’s focus will be the same as it is every week, and that is to simply dominate and win,” Harris said. “Every game, no matter the situation, is a must-win for us, so there is no change in our mindset. We have goals that we set at the beginning of the year, and in the following weeks we want to get closer to those goals.”
While enrolled at Lyons, Harris was a four-year member of the varsity football team. He was selected to the All-Finger Lakes West first team three times, and played in the Eddie Meath All-Star Game his senior year. Harris also participated in track and field for four years and basketball for three. On the hardwood he was part of a Section V Class C2 championship squad his senior year.
Harris is majoring in journalism.